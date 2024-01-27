Royal Caribbean Informs Guests of a Major Itinerary Shift

Royal Caribbean has announced significant alterations to the itinerary of its Explorer of the Seas cruise for the Fall of 2024. Not only will the cruise depart from a different port, but it will also end in Greece instead of Italy.

The shift in itinerary means guests who had already booked flights for their cruise will need to rebook their flights. Alternatively, Royal Caribbean International offers guests a wide range of options to shift to a different cruise.

New Itinerary Details for Explorer of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has informed guests booked on the October 19, 2024, cruise onboard Explorer of the Seas that their voyage has seen some significant changes.

The original itinerary would have sailed from Ravenna, Italy, on October 19. After a day at sea, Explorer of the Seas would have sailed to Santorini, Mykonos, and Pireaus, followed by another day at sea and a day in Split, Croatia. The cruise was scheduled to conclude again on October 26 in Ravenna.

The new itinerary onboard the Voyager-class cruise ship sails from Civitavecchia, Italy, followed by a day at sea and calls to Santorini and Mykonos. Explorer of the Seas will then sail to Turkey for calls at Kusadasi and Bodrum, followed by a stop at Limassol, Cyprus. The cruise now ends in Piraeus, Greece on October 26.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship in Europe (Photo Credit: nikonka1)

Aurora Yera-Rodriguez, AVP of Guest Experience at Royal Caribbean International: “Due to an adjustment in itinerary planning, we’ve made some changes for our upcoming Explorer of the Seas, October 19th, 2024 sailing. We will now sail an 8-night Greece, Cyprus & Turkey itinerary.”

“We understand this is not an ideal situation, and we’re truly sorry for the impact this has on your vacation plans. The time and effort you took to plan your cruise is important to us.”

Itinerary Change Presents Guests With Challenges

While the new itinerary is certainly interesting, it does present guests booked on the cruise with several challenges. This is especially true for those guests who had already booked their flights to the airports of Bologna or Venice, for their cruise from Ravenna.

Royal Caribbean has introduced several options for guests to either stay on for the new itinerary, rebook on a different voyage, or receive a full refund.

Guests choosing to stay with the new itinerary will keep their original stateroom at a protected or reduced rate. Additionally, they will receive an onboard credit of $100 for interior, ocean view, and balcony staterooms; and $200 for suites, plus an extra $50 for each third or further guest.

Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Rob Crandall / Shutterstock)

Royal Caribbean will also reimburse guests any non-refundable transportation change fees, covering up to $200 for domestic and $400 for international flight changes.

Guests can also re-book various 2024 itineraries on the Explorer of the Seas, ranging from 6 to 8 nights, on September 7 or 14, or October 5, 11, or 27 with destinations including Greece, Croatia, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, and Spain. The onboard credit and reimbursement policy remains consistent with Option 1.

Guests preferring a different sailing can re-book any Royal Caribbean International cruise, with the company waiving non-refundable deposit change fees.

For guests who decide to cancel, Royal Caribbean offers a full refund of the cruise fare and pre-paid amenities.

Guests are encouraged to make their decisions by February 15th, 2024, to ensure their preferences are accommodated. If guests do not let Royal Caribbean International know their preference, the booking will be automatically cancelled, and any payments made will be refunded.

The 138,000 gross tons Explorer of the Seas will be based in Europe through November 2, 2024, after which she will be sailing to Miami for a winter season in the Caribbean sailing 10, and 11-night Southern Caribbean cruises.