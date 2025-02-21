Royal Caribbean Guests Receive Unusual Shore Tour Update

Shore tours are a great way for cruisers to enjoy port visits, whether they want to explore local culture, try exquisite local flavors, visit regional historical sites, or dive right in to stunning clear waters for fantastic snorkeling.

Royal Caribbean guests booked on a specific tour in Progreso, Mexico, however, have been informed that their tour will now take longer than originally anticipated.

“Recently, the tour operator for your Hidden World Snorkel & Mayan Outback Adventure tour in Yucatan (Progreso), Mexico, informed us that this excursion has been adjusted,” the email notification read. “Due to operational reasons, the tour duration has been increased from six (6) to seven (7) hours.”

To be clear, the tour is not cancelled, but it has been extended by one hour. There is no indication about whether the extra hour will be added for an earlier departure, if the tour will simply return to the ship later than initially scheduled, or if either end of the tour may be adjusted by 30 minutes.

There is no price change in the tour despite the longer duration.

There is no specific ship or sailing date listed for this excursion change, but only two Royal Caribbean ships are currently visiting Progreso as part of Western Caribbean itineraries.

Brilliance of the Seas visits the Yucatan port on select 7-night sailings from New Orleans, while Jewel of the Seas visits Progreso on most of her 9- and 10-night itineraries from Galveston.

No other Royal Caribbean vessels are confirmed to visit the port through 2026 or 2027, though additional visits may yet be scheduled.

The “operational reasons” for the extension have not been explained. The change could be due to local staffing concerns, road construction that might make it more difficult to move between parts of the tour, or group sizes that might make it more challenging to ensure everyone has a good experience.

It is also possible that local events, such as a festival or concert, might impact how the tour can operate on one specific date, impacting the timing of the excursion only at that time.

Why Notify Guests If Nothing Changes?

Other than the time, nothing has been changed about the tour. No parts of the excursion have been removed and the tour has not been cancelled.

Notifying guests is Royal Caribbean’s courtesy to ensure there are no surprises about the length of the tour. If guests are planning a specialty restaurant dinner, a second tour while in port, a spa reservation, or other activities while in Progreso, the time the tour ends could impact those additional plans.

Some guests might also not want to engage in a tour quite so long, and now have the opportunity to cancel their reservation and instead select an excursion that better suits their preferences.

Brilliance of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Benson Truong)

Similarly, the tour’s length and timing may impact families or groups if not everyone is taking the same tour, or if participating guests may need to plan for personal needs, such as a medication schedule.

In addition to the two Royal Caribbean ships, various ships from Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Margaritaville at Sea, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises are all visiting Progreso over the next few weeks.

It is unknown whether or not the same tour is offered through different cruise lines, or if a similar tour has also been adjusted for a longer time. Tours are operated by local companies that each cruise line works with to ensure the best experiences for their guests.

Any travelers with similar excursions booked in the coming months will want to stay in touch with their cruise line in case of possible timing updates or schedule adjustments.