Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Takes on Major Role

MSC Cruises CEO Pierfrancesco Vago will be stepping down as chairman of the cruise industry trade association CLIA, or Cruise Lines International Association. The longstanding chairman has been instrumental in guiding the cruise industry through the pandemic.

CLIA announced that Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, will be its new Chairman. Liberty has seen a solid start during his first years at Royal Caribbean Group, being responsible for the launch of the Icon-class cruise ships, and leading the cruise industry towards becoming a net-zero carbon producer by 2050.

Bringing the Cruise Industry Towards a New Era

Pierfrancesco Vago, the President and CEO of MSC Cruises has been pivotal in guiding the cruise industry through the pandemic. However, as the cruise industry has now recovered, the time has come for a new chairman to take the reigns at CLIA. The cruise industry lobby group carries an incredible amount of influence worldwide.

Jason Liberty, the highly successful President and CEO at Royal Caribbean Group, will be taking over as Chairman, assisting CLIA president Kelly Craighead, who runs daily operations.

Liberty’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the cruise industry. While the pandemic has now passed, and cruise passenger numbers are at an all-time high, cruise lines are now shifting their focus to 2050, when they will need to be a net-zero carbon producer.

Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of CLIA: Mr. Liberty assumes the chairmanship at a time when the industry is building on the momentum of strong demand and our members are advancing ambitious sustainability initiatives in pursuit of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group

With the release of Silversea’s Silver Nova, Royal Caribbean International’s Utopia of the Seas later this year, and Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean Group, under the watchful eye of Jason Liberty, has taken significant steps to achieve the 2050 goals.

“Mr. Liberty is a highly versatile and strategic leader who will help us build on this resurgence of travel and realize our global operating ambitions,” Craighead continued. “I would also like to thank Mr. Vago for his leadership as chair over the past three years, navigating challenging times and creating a solid foundation for the industry’s future growth.”

Leading Royal Caribbean Group

Jason Liberty has shown he is no lightweight as he took the reigns at Royal Caribbean group, taking over in January 2022 from the hugely popular former president and CEO Richard Fain.

Under the guidance of Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean Group emerged from the pandemic strong, with the stock price trading significantly higher than, for example, Carnival Corporation.

Liberty has played a critical role in overseeing Royal Caribbean Group’s operations, leading the company to successful launches of new cruise ships at Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. Additionally, the group holds a 50% stake in joint ventures with TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, both of which are performing extremely well, with several new ships launched and in the pipeline.

Liberty’s responsibilities at Royal Caribbean Group span 60 ships, offering vacations for over 7.5 million guests across all seven continents annually.

Liberty Takes On Monumental Task

As the newly appointed Chairman of CLIA, Jason Liberty’s role encompasses a range of responsibilities, including representing 95% of ocean-going cruise ships. His primary task is to provide strategic leadership to the board of directors and daily leadership at CLIA.

“I am excited and honored to lead this organization as we enter a new era of cruising. With consumer demand continuing to accelerate, we are doubling down on our commitment to decarbonization and sustainable growth, ensuring that we are not only investing in our oceans and communities, but preserving them for generations of travelers to come,” Liberty said.

Liberty will also be engaging with policymakers and stakeholders, working to influence regulations and policies that impact the cruise sector. Most importantly, Liberty’s leadership is expected to be instrumental in guiding the cruise industry’s sustainability initiatives, aligning with CLIA’s goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Cruising is one of the fastest-growing sectors in travel and tourism, expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, with an estimated 35 million passengers in 2024. Guiding the industry in these turbulent times is a task that seems to be extremely well-suited to the person who has successfully led the mot innovative cruise company in the world.