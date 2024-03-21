Royal Caribbean Gets Approval for New Cruise Terminal

Royal Caribbean Group, in a joint venture with Cruise Terminals International (CTI), has secured the rights to construct and operate the new to-build cruise terminal G at the Adossat wharf in Barcelona. With no other bids, Royal Caribbean Group was reasonably secure in its bid.

The Port of Barcelona Management Board’s decision is, however, an interesting development, as Barcelona implemented a partial ban on cruise ships last year. However, this cruise terminal had been agreed on earlier. The new construction will be constructed with state-of-the-art sustainable and technological advancements.

A Sustainable Future for Cruising in Barcelona

The Port of Barcelona granted the construction project for a new cruise terminal to Catalonia Cruise Terminal G on March 24, 2024, to a joint venture between Royal Caribbean Group and Cruise Terminals International, a company that owns and operates cruise terminals worldwide.

Despite being the sole proposal, the bid received an excellent rating from the technical committee for its innovative approach to reducing emissions and enhancing energy efficiency. With an investment exceeding 85 million euros, the new terminal will be operational by spring 2027, aligning with the closure of the South Terminal of the World Trade Center (WTC) in 2026.

The development will have an emphasis on sustainability. The design includes shore power capabilities, allowing docked ships to connect to the local electricity grid while docked. Furthermore, the terminal will use renewable energy sources, including solar panels, to achieve zero emissions.

The terminal’s design prioritizes passenger experience and operational efficiency, especially for homeport guests in Barcelona. According to the Port of Barcelona, Royal Caribbean, and its three brands, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea, aim to bet big on ships homeporting in the Spanish port.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Terminal Location

For several years, the Royal Caribbean Group has implemented a strategy that involves its cruise ships operating out of dedicated terminals in key locations, including Galveston, PortMiami, and Port Canaveral. Additionally, the cruise line has invested substantially in enhancing facilities at ports like Civitavecchia, Singapore, and Shanghai.

Addressing the Cruise Ban with Innovative Infrastructure

The new terminal represents the seventh and final addition to Barcelona’s cruise terminal infrastructure, adhering to a 2018 agreement between the Port of Barcelona and the City Council to cap the number of terminals.

While these developments certainly underscore Barcelona as one of Europe’s most important cruise ports, the fact remains that the city has initiated a partial ban on cruise ships, specifically affecting the berths around the World Trade Center and the northern docks.

The ban, which started October 22, 2023, aimed to mitigate the environmental and infrastructural pressures associated with cruise tourism in the city’s center. The construction of Terminal G on the Adossat Wharf is a strategic response, enabling the city to maintain, and potentially increase, passenger numbers despite these restrictions.

It does affect guests visiting the city. Terminal G will be located at the far end of the Adossat wharf. The wharf is closed to foot traffic, and guests will be forced to take a shuttle bus or taxi if they want to visit the city center, while this was easily accessible by foot at the World Trade Center and northern docks.