Royal Caribbean Extends Anthem of the Seas Season of UK Domestic Cruises

Royal Caribbean has decided to extends its season of offering UK domestic cruises with Anthem of the Seas. It comes as the return of the cruise industry in the UK has been relatively successful, and many major cruise lines are now operating from the country.

Royal Caribbean Extends UK Domestic Season

Anthem of the Seas will continue to offer cruises in the UK and beyond through October 2021. The Quantum-class vessel will not just offer sailings for UK residents, but from September, international guests will be allowed to enjoy the ship out of its homeport in Southampton.

“We are thrilled with the response to our Royal Caribbean holidays from the U.K. Since recommencing sailings in early July, our British Isles itineraries have achieved peak guest satisfaction levels. Anthem of the Seas is an incredible ship and very popular with U.K. guests, so we have seen excellent demand from families wanting a holiday like no other this summer,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president EMEA, Royal Caribbean International. “We welcome the recent update from the U.K. government, which lifted advice against international cruise travel. While this marks a positive step forward in the global return of cruise, there are still complexities to navigate when calling at multiple European ports of call from the U.K. This, coupled with the popularity of our British Isles sailings to date, has led to our decision to extend our sailings around the British Isles, and I’m delighted to welcome international guests to experience these itineraries, starting in September.”

Photo Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wi

Anthem of the Seas will keep sailing five- to seven-night British Isles sailings that include calls in Liverpool, England; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Kirkwall and Glasgow, Scotland. The extended cruises are also now open for bookings.

Also Read: Which Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Have Resumed Operations?

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship was the first in the fleet to restart operations in the UK. The ship’s first voyage back departed on July 7, 2021, from the Port of Southampton. She was the fifth vessel in the fleet to resume following ships in North America, Singapore, and Cyprus.

The vessel will continue to sail with protocols and work with the British authorities to keep everyone on board protected. All crew members are already fully vaccinated on board Anthem of the Seas, and the cruise line is only accepting guests 18 years or older who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before sailing. Guests under 18 years old can still cruise but will have to undergo testing. You can check the full requirements for Anthem of the Seas sailings in the UK right here.