Royal Caribbean Ends 2022 With Very Impressive Numbers

Royal Caribbean International, one of the most popular cruise lines in the world, ended 2022 with very impressive statistics about its ships, guests, and sailings.

Considering that not all Royal Caribbean ships were yet in service at the beginning of 2022, this is a great indication of cruising’s comeback and how popular oceangoing vacations are sure to be in 2023.

End of Year Statistics

Royal Caribbean International has shared a series of great statistics summing up the cruise line’s popularity in 2022. Of course, Royal Caribbean fans already know that the line’s fleet of 26 ships, including Wonder of the Seas as the world’s current largest cruise ship and the upcoming Icon of the Seas that will surpass even that vessel, is impressive, but just how impressive are Royal Caribbean’s statistics?

More than 4.6 Million Guests

Throughout 2022, Royal Caribbean welcomed a total of 4,636,746 guests onboard its ships. This is particularly impressive since the final ship in the cruise line’s fleet, the Vision-class Rhapsody of the Seas, did not restart operations until May 23, and for several months thereafter, ships continued to operate at reduced capacity according to health and safety protocols.

Photo Credit: Captain Wang / Shutterstock

In total, Royal Caribbean’s fleet can welcome as many as 89,700 guests at a single time at double occupancy (nearly 113,000 when fully booked with all berths filled). The overall annual total of guests sailing will vary from year to year based not only on occupancy levels, but also on cruise lengths and how many total sailings each vessel completes.

Hundreds of Ports of Call

Royal Caribbean International lives up to the “international” part of its name with its itineraries, and in 2022 the cruise line visited 230 global ports of call.

Popular ports include destinations in Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, The Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, New England, the South Pacific, Asia, Australia, North Africa, the Arabian Gulf, and more.

Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock

In total, Royal Caribbean offers sailings to more than 300 ports of call, and the cruise line is continually investigating new destination options for eager travelers to explore.

Guests can also enjoy specialty cruises that are famed as much for their extraordinary sailing days as for their ports of call, such as Panama Canal transits as well both transatlantic and transpacific voyages.

Perfect Day at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean guests enjoyed a total of 530 visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, the cruise line’s private island destination in The Bahamas, in 2022. This is one of the most popular ports for the cruise line, as guests enjoy the exclusivity of the destination and the great fun it offers.

Photo Copyright: Hendrickson Photography / Shutterstock

CocoCay not only has beaches and plenty of sun to enjoy, but also features a large waterpark with the tallest waterslide in North America, hot air balloon rides, water sports, the biggest wave pool in the Caribbean, and much more.

The port is so popular, in fact, that it has been voted “Best Cruise Line Private Island” by Cruise Hive readers in both 2021 and 2022!

Zipline Rides

In addition to the popularity of CocoCay, a second private destination – Labadee in Haiti – is also a popular getaway for Royal Caribbean guests.

The Dragon’s Breath zipline in Labadee is one of the most popular features at that port, and it is one of the longest over water ziplines in the world. Stretching to 2,600 feet (792 meters), it offers thrilling rides as well as unparalleled views, from a height of 450 feet at the apex.

Each ride lasts about two minutes, and guests zip along at speeds up to 35 miles per hour (56 kilometers per hour). In 2022, 23,980 guests conquered Dragon’s Breath zipline, and more are sure to take on the challenge in 2023.

High-Tech Bars

Royal Caribbean has long been known for its willingness to push boundaries and introduce new innovations on its ships, and one of the most unique features onboard many of the high-tech vessels is the Bionic Bar, with robot bartenders serving up precisely mixed cocktails. Across the fleet, 18 of these mechanical mixologists entertain and refresh guests with delicious drinks.

The Bionic Bar is found on nine Royal Caribbean vessels, including all ships in the Quantum class (Quantum, Anthem, Ovation, Spectrum, and Odyssey), as well as four ships in the Oasis class (Oasis, Harmony, Symphony, and Wonder).

Robotic Bartenders, Bionic Bar (Photo: Emrys Thakkar)

Drinks from the Bionic Bar can be purchased individually, and are also covered by the applicable beverage packages. Prices are the same as cocktails from other bars and lounges onboard.

Despite its fascinating, futuristic vibes, however, the Bionic Bar is not the most popular bar onboard Royal Caribbean ships. That honor belongs to the Lime & Coconut, a Caribbean-themed signature poolside bar onboard most vessels in the fleet that serves up tropical tipples such as Mai Tais, Rum Runners, Goombay Smashes, Caribbean Sunsets, and much more.

On the upcoming Icon of the Seas, the Lime & Coconut will be found in four locations: two will be on Deck 15 as part of Chill Island, with another location on Deck 16, adjacent to the Swim & Tonic swim-up bar. A fourth Lime & Coconut will be on Deck 17 near the Cloud 17 pool.

Most Anticipated Ship

Great things are sure to come for Royal Caribbean in 2023 with Icon of the Seas under construction and slated to debut in early 2024.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

This gives eager guests an entire year to dream of and plan for what is sure to be the cruise line’s most innovative and surprising vessel yet, with more episodes of “Making an Icon” to be released in the coming months.

Icon of the Seas was voted the “Most Anticipated New Cruise Ship” by Cruise Hive readers, and Cruise Hive will continue to bring you updates and new features of the vessel in the months leading up to its exciting debut. Stay tuned!