Royal Caribbean Details Year-Round Cruises From Singapore in 2023-24

New 2023-2024 itineraries have been announced by Royal Caribbean, including five- to 12-night cruises on Spectrum of the Seas sailing to destinations such as Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Spectrum of the Seas will continue to sail its popular three- and four-night getaways, recently launched this July, visiting Penang, Malaysia and Thailand.

New Spectrum of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean has now revealed next season’s year-round holiday lineup on Asia’s largest and most innovative ship, Spectrum of the Seas, with increased sail options and longer durations from Singapore.

The itinerary additions will include a blend of longer cruises that are five-, seven-, night- and 12-night sail options, visiting destinations such as Bangkok, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines.

In addition to the new longer sailings, the line will continue to sail its shorter three- and four-night itineraries that were released in July, visiting scenic destinations in Malaysia and Thailand.

Photo Credit: Vladimir Arndt / Shutterstock.com

Angie Stephen, Asia-Pacific Vice President and Managing Director of Royal Caribbean International, stated, “During Royal Caribbean’s first year-round season in Singapore, we’ve continued to see travellers return for more. Being able to visit international shores again has only increased that demand.”

“People want to cruise with us, and now they can set their sights on new adventures for next year. Today’s holidaymakers seek unique experiences and a fuss-free vacation – they want to have a fun holiday without having to worry about confusing travel requirements and restrictions – and Spectrum of the Seas delivers exactly that.”

“The combination of Asian-themed experiences and signature favourites on board with the opportunities to explore Asia’s energetic cities, traditional architecture and exotic landscapes makes for the perfect way to embark on the revenge travel vacationers are seeking today,” she added.

Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Pro Aerial Master / Shutterstock)

Two additional 12-night sailings have been added and can be enjoyed in concession, back-to-back, allowing guests to visit a new destination about every day for the full 24-night duration. These combined itineraries would take guests to as many as seven destinations across three countries, all in one holiday.

The combination of these longer sails would venture to ten destinations, unique to only this experience, including Hong Kong; Tokyo, Osaka and Mount Fuji, Japan; and Nha Trang and Hue/Danang, Vietnam.

A variety of off-ship excursion options will be available to voyagers on these sails, ranging from visits to sacred landmarks, such as the 19th-century Long Son Pagoda in Nha Trang, to exploring the majesty of Mount Fuji.

Spectrum of the Seas Sailing Since June 2022

Royal Caribbean began its itineraries to Asia in December 2020 and has since continued to offer its three- and four-day itineraries out of Singapore, operating under the government’s strict COVID-19 measures.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Spectrum of the Seas has been sailing from Singapore, its homeport, since June 2022. Previously the cruise line only sailed Ocean Getaway “seacations” with no destinations and for Singapore residents only, and has since been sailing 3-night and 4-night itineraries to ports-of-call in Malaysia.

The Quantum-Ultra-class ship, Spectrum of the Seas, constructed at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, was delivered in early 2019 and had a christening ceremony that occurred in China later that year.

With a gross tonnage of 169,379, the 1,139-foot ship has 18 separate decks, with 16 accessible to passengers. At maximum capacity, the ship holds 4,905 passengers as the fifth-largest ship among the Royal Caribbean fleet.