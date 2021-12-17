Royal Caribbean Details Four Cruise Ship Deployments for Summer 2023

Royal Caribbean details its summer 2023 Caribbean deployments, including three oasis-class cruise ships, Wonder of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, and Harmony of the Seas. All vessels will offer outstanding vacation from major cruise homeports in the US.

The Oasis-Class in the Caribbean for Summer 2023

The cruise line releases its deployment details for a number of its vessels, including three oasis-class ships. The ship will be offering seasonal sailings in the Caribbean during the 2023 summer season. Highlights include the new Wonder of the Seas from Port Canaveral, Allure of the Seas from the cruise line’s new terminal in Galveston, Texas, and Harmony of the Seas out of Miami.

Harmony of the Seas from Miami

Harmony of the Seas is currently sailing out of Port Canaveral following her restart in Europe in the summer. For summer 2023, the Oasis-class cruise ship will be offering Caribbean voyages from Port Canaveral in Florida.

Photo: Copyright Cruise Hive

The vessel will offer seven-night cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean, including calls to Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; Charlotte Amalie; Oranjestad, Aruba; Costa Maya; and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Allure of the Seas from Galveston

Allure of the Seas will become the first ship in the Oasis-class to homeport from Galveston, Texas, starting in fall 2022. The cruise line has extended the ship’s options with seven-night Western Caribbean voyages, including visits to Costa Maya, Cozumel and Roatan.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock.com

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be sailing from the cruise line’s all-new terminal in Galveston and there’s also a sneak peek at what the facility will look like inside.

Wonder of the Seas from Port Canaveral

There is huge anticipation for the upcoming world’s largest cruise ship, that’s currently in the final stages of outfitting before entering service in 2022.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Following her debut in Port Canaveral in November 2022, the new mega-ship will also sail from the port during summer 2023 with seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages, including visits to Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Cozumel; and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Mainer of the Seas from Port Canaveral

Mariner of the Seas might not be as large as her fellow Oasis-class ship, but she can offer a cruise vacation just as good. The vessel will be returning to Port Canaveral in Florida for the third consecutive summer.

Photo By: Royal Caribbean

The ship will offer a range of short and longer itineraries lasting five, seven and eight nights to Bermuda and the Eastern Caribbean and cruises to the Southern Caribbean. Port highlights include Dominican Republic, Aruba, Curacao and St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands.

All the eight-night voyages will feature a visit to Royal Caribbean’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.