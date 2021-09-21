Royal Caribbean Delays Restart from Hong Kong Due to Restrictions

Royal Caribbean’s resumption plan is moving forward in the U.S. and Europe, but for Asia, the situation seems to be heading the other way as Spectrum of the Seas’ restart has been delayed. This follows recent news of the cruise line shifting Wonder of the Seas to debut in Florida rather than from China.

Spectrum of the Seas Restart Pushed Back

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas scheduled restart for October 5 from Hong Kong has been cancelled along with the two following sailings. It means the October 5th, 8th, and 10th departures will no longer occur, and the first cruise is now set to begin on October 14.

The cancellations came after the Hong Kong Government elevated restrictions and increased rules for passengers from Europe, North America, and Asia. It results in difficulty for crew members from their home countries to travel to the vessel.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The cruise line stated, “The HKSAR Government has continued to monitor the global outbreak and keep updating the travel policy and quarantine requirements for people from various regions to Hong Kong.”

Royal Caribbean continues to state, “The HKSAR Government has just recently imposed new travel restrictions and longer-term segregation requirements for passengers from countries and regions in Europe, North America and Asia. This will make it difficult to join the voyage service as originally planned for the crew who are fully vaccinated from the Ocean Spectrum. As a result, some of the routes will be cancelled.”

Spectrum of the Seas is only sailing short four and three-night getaway cruises to nowhere out of Hong Kong. From January 12, 2022, the Quantum Ultra class cruise ship will begin offering international cruises with a call to Japan.

Photo Via: Royal Caribbean

The cruises from Hong Kong are for residents only, and guests must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before departure. A negative test result must also be shown before being allowed on board. The protocols are in place as required with authorities in Hong Kong, and the details may differ from other countries such as the U.S.

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship has remained on hold for much of the pandemic. The further cancellations will undoubtedly be a considerable disappointment to booked guests, especially with less than two weeks before the ship was expected to restart operations. Guests are being notified regarding their options and compensation.

Meanwhile, the Genting Dream cruise ship operated by Asian-based Dream Cruises has already completed its first month of cruises from Hong Kong. The vessel resumed from the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on July 30, 2021, and has already welcomed more than 20,000 guests.