Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Will Have Delayed Embarkation

Royal Caribbean has informed guests booked on the June 10 sailing out of Los Angeles that the embarkation process will be delayed. This impacts the Navigator of the Seas cruise ship and will affect travel arrangements for that day for many guests.

Navigator of the Seas Delay

Guests sailing from the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, are notified of a delay in embarkation. Royal Caribbean is letting guests know the Navigator of the Seas will now be departing after 7:00 PM rather than 4:00 PM for its three-night voyage.

It also means that the vessel’s embarkation process will begin at 3:00 PM, which means all guests must arrive at the terminal in LA four hours after the original check-in time.

Photo Credit: Hendrickson Photography / Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean communicated to guests, “There will be significant road closures and heavy traffic in and around the port this coming Friday. As a result, we’re delaying embarkation and sail time, now beginning at 3:00 PM and with all aboard by 7:00 PM.”

If guests arrive at the terminal earlier than 3:00 PM, Royal Caribbean has said they will be asked to return after that time.

The delay is due to significant road closures and heavy traffic around the Port of Los Angeles on Friday. The cruise line has not given a specific reason for the traffic issues, but it does come as the city is hosting the ninth Summit of the Americas.

With the summit comes multiple road closures around the city, especially in parts of downtown. The impact on traffic and road closures will continue through noon on Saturday. Los Angeles International Airport is also being impacted by traffic, which is essential for those cruisers flying in for their cruise.

Photo Credit: Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com

Due to the last-minute change for the ship’s departure, Royal Caribbean is making it up by providing a $25 onboard credit per person. The credit will be added to the onboard SeaPass account, which can be used for purchases during the cruise.

Navigator of the Seas is a Voyager-class vessel, and apart from the delayed departure and embarkation, the rest of the cruise will be as expected. The ship will have her first sea day on June 11 and then a scheduled visit to Ensenada, Mexico, on June 12, before returning home to Los Angeles on June 13.

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship is 142,000 gross tons and has a passenger capacity of 3,386 with 1,694 cabins. The vessel was last refurbished in 2019 and resumed cruise operations after the industry-wide suspension on November 29, 2021, from Los Angeles, California.