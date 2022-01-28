Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship to Reposition to Singapore Early

Royal Caribbean has decided to reposition its Spectrum of the Seas to Singapore earlier than expected. The Quantum-ultra class vessel is set to begin sailings in early April 2022. It comes after a difficult time operating cruises to nowhere out of Hong Kong.

Spectrum of the Seas Heading to Singapore Early

Cruisers out of Singapore will be able to enjoy one of Royal Caribbean’s newest ships, Spectrum of the Seas. Currently based out of Hong Kong, the vessel is now set to repositing to begin cruises from Singapore much earlier than originally scheduled.

Spectrum of the Seas will begin three- to four-night Ocean Getaways on April 11, 2022, six months earlier than anticipated. Royal Caribbean did not give a reason why it decided to move the ship earlier, but it’s likely recent suspensions and restrictions by the authorities in Hong Kong had an impact.

Photo Credit: Vladimir Arndt / Shutterstock.com

“We know that vacation time is precious and choosing how to spend it is more important than ever, which is why we are thrilled to welcome Spectrum of the Seas – one of the most advanced ships in the world, to Singapore in April – making Singapore the cruising destination of choice,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

“We have seen incredible demand for Royal Caribbean cruise holidays in Singapore. Having hosted more than 178,000 Singapore residents since we restarted cruising, bringing Spectrum six months early is truly exciting. The combination of experiences specially designed for the Asian market, together with signature Royal Caribbean favourites on board, will make Spectrum a huge hit.”

A Tough Time in Hong Hong

Spectrum of the Seas started cruises to nowhere from Hong Kong in October 2021 with two to four-night Ocean Getaways. The cruises have been for fully vaccinated Hong Kong residents only, but despite protocols in place, the cruise line has been dealing with stringent procedures from the authorities.

The ship was recently forced to cancel all January 2022 departures from the city due to authorities temporarily banning cruises. Also, in early January, the Hong Kong Department of Health contacted the ship that someone who had tested positive for COVID ashore had close contacts that were onboard, resulting in more cancellations.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean can now shift its focus to Singapore with fully vaccinated sailings. The cruise line also allows guests who book their Spectrum voyage on or before March 31, 2022, to take advantage of its Cruise with Confidence cancellation program. The program enables guests to cancel their cruise up to 48 hours before departure and receive a future cruise credit.

“The Asia-Pacific region holds tremendous opportunity for the growth of the cruise industry. The last year provided many Singapore residents the opportunity to try cruising for the first time, and from what we can see, they are hooked. As we navigate COVID-19 as an endemic, we are confident that holidaymakers around the region will see cruising as an unbeatable adventure-packed holiday option,” said Kenneth Yeo, regional director of sales, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

Spectrum of the Seas is 169,379 gross tons, making her one of the largest cruise ships operating in Asia. The Quantum-ultra class vessel has a guest capacity of 4,246 at double occupancy and 1,551 international crew members. The ship entered service in April 2019 and was purpose-built to serve the Asian cruise market.