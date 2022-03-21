Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship to Be Redeployed to New Orleans and Galveston

Radiance of the Seas will not be sailing its planned Australian itineraries from October 2022 through April 2023, and instead will be redeployed to offer Caribbean cruises from New Orleans and Galveston. While new reservations cannot yet be booked, Royal Caribbean International has confirmed the ship’s change of homeports and new itinerary details in communications with travel partners.

Radiance of the Seas Cruises Canceled

In a letter sent to travel partners for guests booked on impacted sailings, Royal Caribbean International has announced the redeployment for Radiance of the Seas. Because of this change of plans, the ship’s scheduled itineraries in Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania, and other South Pacific destinations must be canceled. No reasoning behind the change has been announced.

The 90,090-gross ton vessel, namesake of the cruise line’s popular Radiance-class, will still spend the summer season offering 7-day Alaska sailings alternating from Seward, Alaska and Vancouver, Canada.

Those sailings are not affected by the later deployment change. After the Alaska season, however, the ship will no longer head south of the Equator.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

According to the email sent to travel partners, “Our original plan for Radiance of the Seas was to offer sailings from Sydney, Australia from October 2022 through April 2023. However, Radiance of the Seas will now be sailing from New Orleans, Louisiana and Galveston, Texas!”

The email states that “If you had booked clients impacted by these cancelations, you and your clients will be presented options to consider.” While those options have not been detailed, it is likely that impacted guests may be able to opt for refunds, future cruise credits, or shifting their bookings to alternate sailings or future dates.

It may be several days before those options are fully delineated, but because this announcement has been made so far ahead of the changes, guests will have plenty of time to adjust their cruise vacation plans.

New Itineraries Revealed

Because Radiance of the Seas will not be sailing in the Australia region, the ship will instead be offering Caribbean itineraries, first from New Orleans and later from Galveston, after the Alaska season ends.

It appears that the ship’s planned voyages to Hawaii, with an 11-night sailing from Vancouver to Hawaii departing September 23, 2022, will still continue, though the next sailing – which was to have been a 17-day sailing from Hawaii to Sydney departing October 4, will now be an 11-night itinerary back to Vancouver.

Radiance of the Seas (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

After that trip, Radiance of the Seas will sail down the Pacific coast before passing through the Panama Canal en route to New Orleans. The ship’s first sailing from The Big Easy will depart November 3, 2022.

From Louisiana, the ship will offer a range of Caribbean sailings, from 4-9 nights depending on the sailing date and overall itinerary. This provides interested guests with a variety of exciting itinerary options visiting popular ports such as Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City, Roatan, Grand Cayman, and more.

Radiance of the Seas will then move to Galveston, setting sail from the Texas homeport beginning on February 9, 2023. Again, the ship will offer a variety of itineraries, ranging from 9-10 nights and visiting different ports of call, including Jamaica, The Bahamas, Colombia, Panama, Cozumel, and other top destinations.

In April 2023, the ship will then reposition once more. The ship will sail a 15-night Panama Canal voyage departing April 21, 2023, visiting George Town, Grand Cayman; Cartagena, Colombia, Colon, Panama, San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua; and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico before arriving in Los Angeles. A short, 5-night Pacific Coastal sailing will then move Radiance of the Seas back to Vancouver in preparation for the 2023 Alaska season.

These new itineraries are not yet available for booking, but should be opened soon for interested guests to book their next getaway aboard this amazing ship.