Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship to Accommodate Surfside First Responders

Royal Caribbean is providing help with one of its vessels for the first responders involved in the condo collapse at Surfside Miami. The cruise line is offering assistance and accommodation for all the responders coming into the city to help.

With more help arriving into Miami-Dade to help in the Condo collapse in Surfside, Royal Caribbean is offering the Explorer of the Seas to accommodate all the extra first responders. The emergency workers are coming in from around the world after the condo collapsed on June 24.

Also Read: Things to Know About Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas

Today #ExploreroftheSeas arrived at PortMiami to shelter first responders working the Surfside condo collapse. #THANKYOU Royal Caribbean Group! – Port CEO Juan Kuryla and the entire PortMiami Family#portmiamistrong https://t.co/egAqCKA7mE — PortMiami (@PortMiami) July 1, 2021

The Royal Caribbean vessel will be used as accommodation for up to 600 responders for the next couple of weeks and 80 have already arrived on Thursday. Royal Caribbean International President and CEO announced that the cruise line will be helping by posting online:

“Early today Explorer of the Seas arrived into PortMiami to offer accommodation and assistance to First Responders arriving into South Florida from all over America and around the world to help at Surfside. 80 arrived today and up to 600 responders will stay on Explorer for a couple of weeks. Dogs also! Many governmental departments helped make it possible! The CDC, Coast Guard, CBP, Port Authority and Port Miami and the men and women of Royal Caribbean.”

First Responders Arriving at Miami Terminal (Photo Credit: Michael Bayley)

Bayley also posted some photos as the responders arrived at PortMiami terminal to board Explorer of the Seas. The ship is currently on hold and not part of the initial restart of cruise operations.

Royal Caribbean will be helping the first responders as another ship in the fleet will become the first to restart cruises from the U.S. Freedom of the Seas is departing out of Miami on July 2, 2021.

Photo Credit: ackats / Shutterstock.com

Sadly, there are still 145 people missing, and more first responders are needed to go through the rubble of the 13-story condo building. The more help that arrives, the better, and Explorer of the Seas has more than enough capacity to house the workers. This news also comes as President Biden arrived at the scene on Thursday and praised the hard-working rescuers.

Explorer of the Seas is 137,308 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 3,286 at double occupancy along with 1,185 crew members. The 15-deck vessel entered service in 2000.