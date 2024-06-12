Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Swapping Calls in Mexico

Royal Caribbean International alerted passengers scheduled to sail an upcoming Mexican cruise on Navigator of the Seas of a recent berthing change in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The alteration affects the scheduled visits to Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta during an upcoming 7-night voyage to Cabo, Vallarta, and Mazatlán from Los Angeles.

Departing June 14, 2024, Navigator of the Seas was set to call on Puerto Vallarta on June 18 but will instead swap port calls with Mazatlán, originally scheduled for June 17. The new itinerary will have passengers arriving in Cabo San Lucas on June 16, Puerto Vallarta on June 17, and Mazatlán on June 18 during the roundtrip voyage.

Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Felipe Sanchez)

In a statement issued to guests, Royal Caribbean International said, “Due to a recent berthing change in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and the vessel size restrictions in the newly assigned berth, we’ve swapped the days we’ll visit Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. While we’ll lose time in Puerto Vallarta, you’ll still have plenty of time to enjoy these beautiful destinations, just on different days!”

Although the reason for the berthing change was not identified, Puerto Vallarta’s cruise port, the Marina Vallarta Maritime and Cruise Terminal, can only accommodate three cruise ships simultaneously. A review of cruises calling on June 18 shows Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Panorama as the only additional ship in port when Navigator of the Seas was scheduled to arrive.

However, the port’s maximum ship length is 1,181 feet. With the 3,990-passenger Navigator of the Seas’ length at 1,020 feet and the 4,008-passenger Carnival Panorama at 1,059 feet, the berthing change could be a result of the Carnival ship receiving the longer berth.

The itinerary change has Navigator of the Seas now arriving in Puerto Vallarta at 11:30 a.m. and departing at 8 p.m. The ship will arrive in Mazatlán on June 18 at 8 a.m. and depart at 6 p.m.

The cruise line apologized for any inconvenience and assured passengers that any pre-paid shore excursions booked for the destinations through Royal Caribbean International would be automatically rescheduled.

Photo Credit: Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com

However, any tours or shore excursions made outside of Royal Caribbean’s Shore Excursion Teams are the responsibility of the passengers. Passengers are encouraged to contact their providers to reschedule or request refunds. As outlined in the cruise contract, no refunds will be provided for any private excursions booked by passengers.

Additional Advisory Announced

Additionally, Royal Caribbean International advised passengers with mobility issues that the call in Cabo San Lucas on June 16 will be via tender. The tender boats may not be accessible to guests who are full-time wheelchair or mobility scooter users. Those unable to walk on stairs or across the tender platform will be unable to go ashore.

These passengers are advised to contact the cruise line to request refunds for any pre-paid shore excursions. Guests with collapsible wheelchairs are still welcome to go ashore.

None of the itinerary changes affect embarkation or debarkation dates.

Navigator of the Seas frequently sails to Mexico from its Los Angeles homeport and will follow this cruise with a 3-day roundtrip cruise to Ensenada, Baja California, on June 21 and 28, and a similar 4-day trip that also includes a call in Santa Catalina Island, California, on June 24.