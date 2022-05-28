Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Provides Assitance To Vessel In Distress

While a cruise is always about having a good time onboard and ashore, there are times when a cruise ship is called in for more serious work. As was the case for Allure of the Seas on Friday, May 27.

While on route to Fort Lauderdale, Allure of the Seas received the request from the US Coast Guard to assist a small vessel in distress in the Florida Straight between Florida and Cuba.

Allure of the Seas To The Rescue

After completing a 6-night Western Caribbean cruise, Allure of the Seas had been making her way back to her homeport, Port Everglades, in Fort Lauderdale. However, while sailing in the Florida strait, roughly halfway between Havana, Cuba, and Key West, she came across a small vessel in distress.

@RoyalCaribbean Allure of the Seas is providing assistance to this small vessel that is in distressed. Between Florida and Cuba. #cruise #travel #boatindistress pic.twitter.com/9YWsWGBqEf — CruiseWithBrian (@CruiseWithBrian) May 27, 2022

As is customary while at sea, the former largest cruise ship in the world was requested to assist by the US coast guard. After a slight course deviation, Allure of the Seas’ crew members lowered two of the ship’s tenders and provided food and water to those onboard the small vessel.

According to a Royal Caribbean spokesperson, Allure of the Seas remained in place until the US Coast Guard arrived to provide further assistance, stating: “Today, Allure of the Seas assisted a broken-down fishing vessel until the United States Coast Guard arrived to assist.”

Allure of the Seas Sailing From Fort Lauderdale

The rescue at sea did not affect the further cruises for Allure of the Seas. Although the vessel was underway back to its homeport, Port Everglades, she has already returned to Fort Lauderdale, ready to take on guests for the next cruise.

Sailing from Port Everglades Allure of the Seas is sailing intermittent Western and Southern Caribbean Cruises.

Photo Credit: Ruth Peterkin / Shutterstock

Today she departs on an 8-night Southern Caribbean cruise which will head to one of the highlights of Royal Caribbean itineraries, Labadee in Haiti. She will then set sail towards the Dutch Caribbean with visits to Oranjestad in Aruba and Willemstad in Curacao.

The 6-night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruises visit Cozumel; Costa Maya, Mexico or Nassau, Bahamas, and Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Rescue At Sea

It is not uncommon for the many cruise ships sailing in the Florida strait to encounter small vessels in distress, particularly on the route between Florida and Mexico.

A few weeks ago, Carnival Breeze was involved in the rescue of a small sailing vessel. En route to its first port of call in Cozumel, Mexico, the Dream-class ship received a distress signal approximately five nautical miles from its course.

The cruise line said, “As the ship was en route to Cozumel, Carnival Breeze received a distress signal from a sailboat, named “Carpe Vinum,” that was approximately five nautical miles from their route,” Carnival Breeze waited nearby until the Mexican Coastguard arrived to provide further assistance.

In February, Celebrity Apex came to the rescue of three people on a small raft while returning home to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The small raft was spotted by guests on the opened decks, prompting the vessel to change course and perform a rescue operation, bringing the fortunate survivors onboard Celebrity Cruises’ luxury cruise ship.