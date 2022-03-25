Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship is Heading Back to the U.S. After 10 Years

After the ship has been active in Asia and Australia, Voyager of the Seas will be redeploying to Europe and the United States later this year. It will be the first time the vessel has been active in Northern Europe and more than ten years since she sailed from a US homeport.

The move from Royal Caribbean is connected to slim opportunities for cruising in Asia and the Pacific, a region running behind on resuming cruising.

Voyager of the Seas Comes To Europe First

Royal Caribbean has decided to redeploy Voyager of the Seas from her usual base of operations in the Asia-Pacific region. The vessel is returning to the United States, sailing from Boston and San Juan, and sailing in Northern Europe for the first time this year from April 24.

The 3,602-passenger Voyager of the Seas will be based in Europe and the Baltic area for the first time this year. She will be homeporting in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, and the Swedish capital of Stockholm, offering seven- and eleven-night cruises in the Baltic and Scandinavia. There are no calls scheduled in Russia.

Photo Credit: Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock

The first European cruise departs on April 24 from Copenhagen, Denmark. Voyager of the Seas will spend two days and an overnight in Oslo before heading to Kristiansand in Norway. After a day at sea, the ship will head to Denmark for a day in Skagen and Aarhus. The cruise ship returns to Copenhagen on May 1.

The following cruise is a 7-day Baltic voyage with calls in Stockholm, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; and Tallinn, Estonia. On September 4, Voyager of the Seas will depart on what will be a spectacular Arctic Crossing to her new homeport, Boston, Massachusetts.

Back in the United States After 10 Years

Royal Caribbean has planned something extraordinary to mark the return of Voyager of the Seas to the United States. The vessel will depart on a 14-day Arctic Crossing from Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 4.

The ship will make calls to Kristiansand, Norway, and Akureyri, Iceland before guests enjoy an overnight stay in Iceland’s capital city Reykjavik. All this is in preparation for three days in magical Greenland. The ship will be cruising one day along the spectacular mountains and icebergs of Prins Christian Sund and then spend a day each in Qaqortoq and Nuuk.

Photo Credit: Yevgen Belich / Shutterstock

After three days of sailing, Voyager of the Seas will arrive in her new homeport of Boston. From September 18 the cruise ship will offer a series of five Canada and New England cruises. Ports of call include Bar Harbor, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick (Bay of Fundy); Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Winter in the Caribbean

After another repositionings cruise from Boston, Voyager of the Seas is scheduled to spend the winter in the warmer waters of the Caribbean, homeporting in San Juan. From Puerto Rico, the Voyager-class cruise ship will offer a series of 5-7- and 9-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean.

Ports of call include St. Kitts, Aruba, Curacao, Antigua, Barbados, and St. Maarten.

Voyager of the Seas spent the last years sailing in Asia and the Pacific, from ports such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Tianjin, Keelung, Yokohama, and Sydney. Due to the uncertain situation in Asia and Australia regarding COVID-19 measures and local cruise bans, several cruise lines decided to re-imagine the itineraries for their vessels.

Carnival Cruise Line decided earlier this year to redeploy Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor from Australia to the United States. At the same time, Norwegian Cruise line brought Norwegian Spirit back to the US. Even the Norwegian Getaway is returning to the US to replace a season in the Baltic.