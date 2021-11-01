Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Completes UK Sailings and Heads for New Jersey

Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas cruise ship completes a season of UK domestic cruises and is sailing toward the U.S. The vessel will begin operations out of the Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New Jersey, in just over a week.

Anthem of the Seas Heads for the U.S.

Royal Caribbean will soon have a second ship sailing from New Jersey when Anthem of the Seas arrives in just over a week. The vessel has completed a summer of operating UK domestic cruises from Southampton, England.

The ship was the first in the fleet to restart in the UK and the fifth overall in the fleet globally. On July 7, 2021, cruises began with four-night Ocean Getaways and five- to eight-night British isles sailings, including calls in Liverpool, Belfast, and Kirkwall.

In early August, Royal Caribbean announced an extended season for Anthem of the Seas in the UK. The ship then started sailing five- to seven-night British Isles cruises. With the cruise industry well underway on making a comeback, not just in the UK, but in the U.S. too, Anthem of the Seas is now making a return to New Jersey after departing Southampton on October 30 for the final time.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive at the Cape Liberty Cruise Port on November 7 to prepare to resume operations with guests on the following day, November 8.

The first voyage back will be a six-night Bahamas itinerary, including a call to Port Canaveral in Florida and Royal Caribbean’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. Anthem of the Seas will then return to New Jersey on November 14.

The ship will sail a range of different itineraries from New Jersey through the remainder of 2021 and in 2022, covering the Bahamas, Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

Anthem of the Seas will become the second in the fleet to resume from Cape Liberty as the Oasis of the Seas restarted from the port on September 5, 2021. Anthem of the Seas is also scheduled to begin sailings from New Jersey in 2022.

So far, 14 Royal Caribbean cruise ships have resumed operations, including the new Odyssey of the Seas, which set sail with guests for the first time in July 2021. Explorer of the Seas will become the next ship to resume cruises starting on November 7 from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Anthem of the Seas is the second Quantum-class vessel in the fleet and entered service in 2015. She’s 168,666 gross tons with a guest capacity of 4,180 at double occupancy and 1,500 international crew members.

When it comes to protocols out of Cape Liberty, guests ages 12 and over must present proof of complete vaccination. Guests will need to have a negative test result within two days before departure. The full protocols for New Jersey cruises can be viewed here.