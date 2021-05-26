Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Approved for Seacation Sailings

With domestic cruises out of Hong Kong getting the green light, it’s being reported that one of Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ships will restart operations out of the territory at the end of July 2021.

This does now mean that cruises in Hong Kong are back open just like in the UK with cruise lines able to sail with no port of calls and with strict health measures in place.

Spectrum of the Seas to Restart out of Hong Kong

Hong Kong follows in the footsteps of the UK and Singapore by reopening cruise travel with domestic sailings. According to the Hong Kong Cruise Society, Spectrum of the Seas, a Quantum-Ultra class vessel operated by Royal Caribbean, will restart operations from the territory at the end of July 2021.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Edward Yau, said:

“With the stabilising COVID-19 epidemic situation in Hong Kong since mid-February this year, the public, the cruise trade and the tourism industry have strong aspirations for the gradual resumption of cruise travel which has been suspended for more than 15 months since February last year.” “The resumption of CTN itineraries under prudent health precautionary measures can strike a proper balance between public health protection on the one hand, and the public aspirations for some form of leisure travel on the other. CTN itineraries underpinned by health control safeguards will offer an additional safe vacation option for the community as from the coming summer.”

The ship will begin sailings from July 30 with 2- to 4-night cruises to nowhere out of the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. No cruises have departed the terminal since February 11, 2020. There will be limitations when booking with only Oceanview or above stateroom categories available.

Spectrum of the Seas will depart on July 30, September 5 and 17 on 2-night cruises; 3-night sailings will depart on August 5, 12, 19, 26, September 2, 7, 10, 23, 30, October 7, 14, 21, 28, November 4, 11, 18 and 25; the 4-night cruises will be departing on August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, September 13, 19, 26, October, 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, November 7, 14, 21 and 28.

With cruises being suspended for more than a year in many countries worldwide, Spectrum of the Seas has been on hold, just like most of the fleet. She has also been involved in repatriating Royal Caribbean crew members in 2020 when the suspension was at its height.

Photo By: Royal Caribbean

So when the ship finally restarts operations, all guests 16 years or above will have to be fully vaccinated 14 days before departure. Guests will need to provide proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours before embarkation.

The cruise line doesn’t just have its own health protocols to make sure guests and crew remain safe but also complies with the Hong Kong authorities so that cruises can operate safely.

Spectrum of the Seas first began service in April 2019 and was constructed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. She’s 169,379 gross tons with a guest capacity of 4,246 at double occupancy.