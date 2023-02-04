Royal Caribbean Cruise is Cancelled for Routine Maintenance

In a letter sent to guests, Royal Caribbean informed them that their cruise onboard Liberty of the Seas has been cancelled due to routine maintenance that requires the ship to be docked.

This 3-day Bahamas cruise was set to depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with stops in Nassau and CocoCay, before returning to Fort Lauderdale.

Three-Day Liberty of the Seas Sailing is Cancelled

It’s tough when you’ve been eagerly looking forward to a cruise, only to find out it’s been cancelled. Unfortunately, Royal Caribbean has informed guests booked on Liberty of the Seas sailing on April 21, 2023, that their cruise will not sail.

The cruise line has expressed regret and inconvenience caused to guests in a letter while offering alternative options.

Photo Credit: Debbie Ann Powell / Shutterstock

The letter states the following: “Liberty of the Seas needs to undergo routine maintenance that requires the ship to be docked, and as a result, our April 21st, 2023 sailing has been cancelled. We know how much time and effort go into planning your cruise, and we’re terribly sorry for the inconvenience.”

Royal Caribbean Offers Alternatives

Royal Caribbean provided several options to guests booked onboard the cancelled sailing. The first option is to re-book one of two four-night itineraries sailing to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, Bahamas, on either Liberty of the Seas or Freedom of the Seas.

This option provides guests with a protected or reduced cruise fare rate. Guests will also receive a credit to spend onboard of $50 for Interior, Ocean View, and Balcony cabins, $100 for Suites, plus an additional $25 for each third or more guests to spend onboard. The cruise line will also reimburse non-refundable transportation change fees incurred.

Photo Credit: Philip Armitage / Shutterstock.com

The second option is to re-book any other Royal Caribbean sailing, including a future cruise credit of $50 for Interior, Ocean View, and Balcony cabins, $100 for Suites, plus an additional $25 for each third or more guests to spend onboard. However, there are some details that guests will need to keep in mind:

“If you prefer to re-book another sailing, we’ll waive any non-refundable deposit change fees. Please know you’ll be responsible for any difference in pricing for your cruise fare, taxes, fees, gratuities, and other non-cruise fare items. If your booking was already paid in full and your cruise fare rate decreases, we’ll provide you with a refund for the difference,” the letter said.

The third option is to cancel and receive a full refund of any paid portion of the cruise fare, pre-paid amenities, and a future cruise credit.

Royal Caribbean will also cover up to $200 per guest for domestic flight changes or up to $400 per guest for international flight changes for guests choosing option 1 or 2.

What is Routine Maintenance for a Cruise Ship?

Regular maintenance is a crucial aspect of cruise ship operations, ensuring the safe and smooth operation of the vessel. It involves a comprehensive check-up of various systems and components of the ship, such as the engine, steering gear, and electrical systems.

This regular upkeep of the vessel ensures that it complies with maritime regulations and operates optimally, providing guests with a safe and comfortable vacation experience. What the exact issue is with Liberty of the Seas has not been disclosed by the cruise line.

While guests who booked the three-day cruise onboard the Freedom-class 155,889 gross ton Liberty of the Seas will be disappointed with the decision from Royal Caribbean, it is sure that the cruise line did not decide to cancel a voyage without exploring every available option first.