Royal Caribbean Cruise Canceled for Charter Sailing

Guests booked on the October 21, 2022 sailing of Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Seas have been notified that their cruise is canceled. The cruise in question has actually been bought out as a full-ship charter cruise, but booked guests who are not part of that charter have different options to still enjoy setting sail.

Navigator of the Seas Sailing Canceled

The cruise that has been canceled was to have been a 7-night Mexico sailing, departing from Los Angeles on October 21 and calling on Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlan, with three days at sea to enjoy the ship.

The cruise will still be setting forth on that itinerary as planned, but has been fully purchased as a charter sailing by Atlantis Events.

The Voyager-class Navigator of the Seas has a guest capacity of 3,386 passengers at double occupancy, and can accommodate up to 4,000 guests when fully booked with all berths filled. The ship has 1,200 international crew members that deliver excellent service on every sailing, including charter cruises.

Alternative Options

Guests impacted by the cancelation can now choose from five different alternative sailings, all still aboard Navigator of the Seas, and all visiting the same ports of call as the October 21 sailing. The alternative departure dates are September 23 or October 28, 2022, or January 20, February 20, or March 3, 2023.

Photo Credit: Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com

Navigator of the Seas is homeported in Los Angeles, and also offers 3-, 4-, and 5-night sailings to Mexico. The shortest sailings only visit Ensenada, while the 4-night cruises visit Ensenada and Catalina. The 5-night itineraries either visit Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, or offer an overnight visit to Cabo San Lucas.

Guests can also rebook on a different Royal Caribbean ship with any itinerary (paying any difference in cruise fare), or choose to cancel and receive a full refund of the fare paid.

Atlantis Events Cruises

Atlantis Events is the largest company in the world dedicated to creating unique vacations for the gay and lesbian community. Founded in 1991, Atlantis Events books several charter cruises each year, choosing different vessels and destinations for guests to enjoy.

In 2022, the company has four cruises already planned, starting with a Spanish Summer Mediterranean sailing aboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady departing Barcelona on July 3.

That cruise is quickly followed with a Stockholm to Copenhagen sailing with Oceania Cruises Oceania Marina departing Stockholm on July 31. Another Mediterranean cruise is available on Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas setting sail from Rome, Italy on August 21.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The fourth cruise is now the Mexico cruise on Navigator of the Seas in October, and further cruises may yet be planned throughout the year. Atlantis Events has previously chartered ships from Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and other lines.

The company books full charter sailings in order to provide an inclusive, welcoming event for all passengers. Unique events, activities, and entertainment will be part of the cruise, along with the signature service, dining, and amenities each cruise line and ship is known for.

Charter Cruises

Many different companies and groups arrange charter cruises for passengers interested in a coordinated theme. Charter cruises may focus on a particular type of music, a favorite television show, a type of crafting, favorite sports, or other themes. Church groups and dating websites also often arrange charter sailings to bring their members together.

Read Also: Cruise Planning Tips for Beginners – 10 Pro Tips

Depending on the size of the group, the charter sailing may just arrange for special activities for the group while the rest of the ship’s passengers are not affiliated with the charter, or the entire ship may be booked for the special sailing.

The benefits of booking the entire ship are not only more cabins available for those interested in the charter, but also the option to create completely new events that coordinate with the theme. This creates an even more amazing experience for guests, and ensures a unique and memorable vacation.