Royal Caribbean Continues Hugely Successful Singapore Cruises

Royal Caribbean announced today it would be extending cruises from Singapore for an additional 4-months into October 2021. This is the second time the line has extended the incredibly successful cruises from the city-state, which has seen thousands of guests sailing onboard the Quantum of the Seas since December.

The cruise company first developed the Ocean Getaways in December in cooperation with the Singapore governments after Asian cruise company Dream Cruises had successfully cruised from Singapore a month earlier with World Dream.

50,000 Guests and Counting

Quantum of the Seas‘ 11-month season will mark one of the longest for one of Asia’s largest and most revolutionary cruise ships. The line has been extremely popular with the population of Singapore.

It first extended the cruise season in February of this year for the first time. Based on the incredible successes the line has booked in terms of guest satisfaction and cooperation with the Singapore government, now for a second time until October of this year. To date, Quantum of the Seas has sailed with more than 50.000 guests.

Michael Bayley, the president and CEO for Royal Caribbean, had this to say about the extension:

“We have continued to see an overwhelming demand in Singapore to sail onboard Quantum of the Seas. With more than 50,000 guests that have cruised with us and zero positive COVID-19 cases to date, holidaymakers can rest assured we are focused on delivering safe, memorable cruise holidays,”

Photo: Royal Caribbean

A Blueprint for Others

Quantum of the Seas has become the vessel other companies will want to emulate when it comes to safety onboard against COVID. With no documented infections and 50.000 guests transported, the cruises from Singapore have surpassed expectations. A sentiment shared by Michael Bayley:

“Royal Caribbean’s 30-plus sailings in Singapore offer a real-life, validated model of how cruising can be a unique, safe vacation beyond what many other travel options can offer. I’m confident we’ll continue to see how successful cruising can be through a combination of our proven, healthy and safe practices, which are informed by the Healthy Sail Panel’s 74 recommendations, and the rollout of vaccines around the world.”

Not only that, as the broader travel and tourism industry reopens around the world, those looking for an adventure can be confident in cruise ship safety. Since July 2020, Royal Caribbean Group has carried more than 100,000 guests on 152 cruises in Asia and Europe.

Photo Credit: Igor Grochev / Shutterstock.com

No Changes in Itinerary

Royal Caribbean will not change the popular itinerary the vessel has been doing over the last few months. Cruises available will be roundtrip 2-3-4-days voyages from and to Singapore, without port calls.

Contrary to other countries, guests onboard Quantum of the Seas in Singapore are not required to be fully vaccinated as of yet. Guests will need to show a valid and recent negative PCR test and comply with the various health protocols that have been implemented onboard.

The sailings between June and October will be available to Singapore residents and open to book on April 13, 2021. When people from other nations can book a cruise onboard Quantum of the Seas is unclear at this point. Singapore remains firmly closed for tourists from most countries, and it looks unlikely this will change short term.