Royal Caribbean Changes Procedure for Back-to-Back Cruises

Royal Caribbean cruises have implemented a new policy that requires all guests on back-to-back cruises to pack up all of their items and leave the vessel in-between their cruises.

The cruise line sent out the new procedure to guests this week, which comes when the cruise line has been actively reviewing and renewing its onboard policies for vaccinations, back-to-back cruising, and testing onboard and ashore since the Bahamas and the U.S. Virgin Islands changed their entry requirements. This policy could be one more part of this.

Pack Up And Wait

Back-to-back cruises have long been a popular option for guests that want to stay a little longer onboard a cruise ship. As many ships have alternating itineraries, staying on board for a second cruise to experience new ports of call pays off.

In a normal situation, guests who stay on board for a back-to-back voyage can stay on board during embarkation day and enjoy the vessel for themselves. A new policy that has been emailed to Royal Caribbean guests booked on back-to-back cruises changes this:

Between back-to-back sailings, guests are required to undergo additional testing in the terminal. Guests will need to debark the ship with their luggage, will undergo testing, and once they receive their negative test result, will be welcomed back on board during their check-in time.

It means then that the cruise line requires all back-to-back guests to pack up all of their bags, disembark the ship, undergo testing, wait for a test result from the test, and come back on board during an assigned embarkation time. It is quite the difference with Carnival Cruise Line, which only requires guests to leave the ship to go through customs and immigration proceedings.

The procedure is also not in line with the protocol set out by the CDC in the CSO manual. This states that cruise ship operators must collect specimens for SARS-CoV-2 viral testing unless passengers are fully vaccinated or have documentation of recovery in the past 90 days for embarking passengers, disembarking passengers if the voyage is more than four nights, and passengers on back-to-back sailings before the ship sailing on the next voyage. That being said, the new procedure that cruise lines have implemented to test all guests before sailing is also not something the CDC mandates.

Why Has Royal Implemented This Policy?

Cruise lines have come under increased scrutiny in recent times concerning outbreaks of COVID-19 onboard their vessels. It could be that Royal Caribbean is using the opportunity to implement additional cleaning onboard the ships.

Royal Caribbean Guests (Photo Credit: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com)

By asking guests to leave the ship, guest cabins and passenger areas around the vessel can be deep cleaned and sanitized, ensuring any lingerings from a previous cruise are removed from the vessel as much as possible. And, by asking guests to be tested ashore and wait for the results ashore, any cases will belong to the next voyage and can be marked as cases that have been found before the start of a voyage.

Also Read: 13 Royal Caribbean Ships Have Resumed as Mariner of the Seas Restarts From Port Canaveral

Whatever the reason, it is apparent that Royal Caribbean is taking no chances to make sure COVID stays off its ships. The line has now implemented a 100% vaccination mandate on all of its ships worldwide.

The only exception is for under 12-year-olds and those with medical conditions preventing vaccination, as long as they are not on a back-to-back cruise. Back-to-back cruises are only available to guests of whom all in the travel party have been fully vaccinated.