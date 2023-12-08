Royal Caribbean Changes Photo Perks for Loyal Guests

Royal Caribbean International is adjusting one of its loyalty perks for members of the Crown & Anchor Society, adding new discounts and free photos depending on guests’ loyalty levels.

The new benefits take effect from Saturday, December 9, 2023, for all guests at the Platinum or higher levels of the loyalty program.

New Discounts for Crown & Anchor Society Members

Royal Caribbean International has reached out to guests at the Platinum and higher levels of the Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program to alert them to new photo benefits, including discounts and free photos, beginning on all sailings departing on or after December 9, 2023.

“Your loyalty deserves to be celebrated, and what better way than capturing and preserving those unforgettable moments?” the notification email reads.

Now, Platinum guests will receive 20% off a single print or digital photo, photo package, or photobook. Emerald guests receive the same benefit, but at a 25% discount. Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Pinnacle Club guests receive a 30% discount plus a free digital or printed photo of their choice.

“As always, your loyalty is the anchor of our success, and we can’t wait to continue creating unforgettable memories together,” the email concludes.

All photo benefits must be applied to one transaction only, meaning guests do not receive the percentage off all photos they purchase, but only a single photo. Other onboard discounts – such as sales or promotions – cannot be combined with this loyalty discount.

Royal Caribbean’s Photo Venue (Credit: Royal Caribbean)

Photo discounts also do not apply to private studio, group, or wedding photo packages, and youth members of the loyalty program are not eligible for the free photos given to Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Pinnacle Club members.

Previously, Gold, Platinum, and Emerald guests received the same benefit – buy one photo and receive a second photo 50% off – while Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Pinnacle guests received a 10% discount off a digital photo package or photobook plus one free photo print.

Now, guests do not have to purchase a full-price photo in order to receive the discount, and the discount percentages have been adjusted according to loyalty level.

It should be noted, however, that Gold level loyal cruisers no longer receive any discounts for onboard photos, regardless of whether they purchase a full-price photo or not.

Photo Credit: stef brown / Shutterstock.com

All past Royal Caribbean cruisers are members of the Crown & Anchor Society. Just one 3-night cruise (worth three loyalty points) gives travelers Gold level benefits, while guests are considered Platinum when they reach 30 points. The Emerald tier begins at 55 points and the Diamond tier at 80 points, with Diamond Plus and Pinnacle Club at 175 and 700 points, respectively.

Passengers earn points not only for nights cruised with Royal Caribbean, but also can earn extra points by booking more exclusive cabins such as higher level suites.

Continuing Benefit Changes

This latest update to the Crown & Anchor Society benefits follows several such changes Royal Caribbean has made in the past year.

In October 2023, the cruise line adjusted which loyalty levels were to have access to exclusive onboard lounges, some of which will vary depending on how large such spaces are on individual ships and how many cruisers at each loyalty level are sailing on individual voyages.

Drink voucher timing was also changed in December 2022, creating more flexibility for loyal guests who prefer to use their free drinks later in the evening.

It isn’t unusual for cruise lines to adjust benefits for their loyalty programs based on each perk’s popularity, guest feedback, and operational considerations. Furthermore, many cruise lines are revamping their loyalty programs as more and more travelers reach upper levels. New benefits can continue to attract loyal guests and keep them returning for more cruises in the future.