Royal Caribbean CEO Reveals His Top Moments of 2024

When it comes to cruise industry milestones, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley has plenty to celebrate, considering it was under his watch in early 2024 that the brand launched the world’s largest cruise ship — Icon of the Seas.

As the executive, who was named to the line’s top post 10 years ago, prepares to close out 2024, he’s looking back at the big events and revealing his top 4 moments of the year.

The launch of the 248,663-gross ton ship, which carries 5,600 guests at double occupancy and 7,600 with all berths occupied, is Bayley’s No. 1 moment.

The 20-deck ship, the most expensive ever built — at about $2 billion, entered service on January 27, 2024 from PortMiami.

“This was the moment we had been waiting for – over a decade in the making – and it was nothing short of legendary! We made headlines around the world,” Michael Bayley, CEO of Royal Caribbean, posted on Facebook.

“Icon of the Seas has forever transformed the vacation world! I couldn’t be prouder of our crew’s hard work and dedication everyday on Icon,” Bayley added.

He also gave a shout-out to Rover, the ship’s Chief Dog Officer, who lives onboard Icon of the Seas. The golden retriever is a kind of brand ambassador, bringing joy to crew and guests alike.

Michael Bayley 2024 Moment (Credit: Michael Bayley & Royal Caribbean)

Bayley’s No. 2 top moment of 2024 was the annual President’s Cruise, when the executive sails aboard the ship and interacts with guests, many of whom tend to be members of a cruise line’s loyalty program. Special, big-name entertainment usually is provided.

In 2024, the special cruise was held aboard Oasis of the Seas, departing on June 23 for a 7-night Western Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona. The ship called at Palma De Mallorca, Spain; Florence/Pisa (La Spezia), Italy; and Rome (Civitavecchia) and Naples, Italy.

“It was truly epic to sail around the Mediterranean on Oasis of the Seas with our most loyal guests. How could I forget the incredible performance by the legendary Boy George! It was an amazing time,” said Bayley.

The executive chose the launch of Utopia of the Seas as his No. 3 top moment of 2024. The ship is the world’s second-largest, after Icon of the Seas, at 236,680 gross tons and accommodating 5,600 guest, double, and 6,988 with all berths full.

The ship was christened on July 15, 2024 at Port Canaveral during a grand ceremony with singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor serving as godmother.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved with Utopia of the Seas and love seeing all the amazing experiences our guests are having onboard,” Bayley wrote on his Facebook page.

Ultimate World Cruise Was a Game-Changer

The executive’s No. 4 top moment of 2024 was the Ultimate World Cruise, the 9-month voyage operated by the 2,476-guest Serenade of the Seas.

The cruise sailed roundtrip from PortMiami on December 10, 2023, concluding on September 10, 2024, and there was plenty of drama in between.

Michael Bayley on Ultimate World Cruise (Credit: Dennis MacDonald & Michael Bayley)

Travel influencers and others continuously posted video from the sailing on social media, particularly on TikTok, turning the cruise into an online reality show and giving the cruise line plenty of publicity.

Some issues emerged that did not cast the cruise line in a favorable light, including a weather-related flood that damaged parts of the ship and accusations from some guests that loyalty club members were being treated better than others.

However, the Royal Caribbean CEO considers the voyage a great success.

“Coming in at #4 is the incredible Ultimate World Cruise on Serenade of the Seas – which sailed 9 months around the globe! Can’t wait for the reunion next September,” Bayley wrote on social media.

The Radiance-class ship operated the longest Grand Voyage of any Royal Caribbean ship, and visited 150 destinations in 65 countries.