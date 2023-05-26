Royal Caribbean Cancels Port Due to Weather Conditions

In an unfortunate turn of events for guests onboard Anthem of the Seas, the ship was forced to cancel a scheduled stop in the Norwegian Fjords earlier this week due to inclement weather.

Over the last week, the North Atlantic has been battered by a severe storm that has seen multiple cruise ships cancel port calls in Norway and Iceland. With waves up to 20 feet and winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour, spring in the North Atlantic seems far away.

Weather Forces Change in the Norwegian Fjords

Anthem of the Seas, a 168,666 gross ton Quantum-class cruise ship with a capacity for 4,180 guests at double occupancy, found its course adjusted by severe weather on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The ship was set to visit Geiranger, Norway. However, the Seawalk proved non-operational due to the weather conditions, prompting Royal Caribbean International to prioritize passenger safety and cancel the stop shortly after the ship arrived.

Royal Caribbean issued the following statement: “Due to inclement weather, the Seawalk in Geiranger, Norway, was non-operational, and we could not safely tender out to shore. As a result, we made the decision to cancel our call into Geiranger on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The visit was replaced with a sea day and the added bonus of a scenic cruise through the Fjords.”

“We know how much time and effort go into planning your time with us, and we’re sorry for any disappointment caused by this. However. Your safety is always our top priority!”

Anthem of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock)

Despite canceling the port call, the cruise line tried to salvage the situation. Instead of the stop in Geiranger, guests were treated to an impromptu sea day and a scenic cruise through the Norwegian Fjords.

Any pre-paid Royal Caribbean International shore excursions booked for Geiranger will be automatically refunded to the guests’ onboard accounts. Additionally, any port taxes and fees associated with the Geiranger stop will be posted to the guests’ onboard accounts.

On May 26, the Anthem of the Seas docked safely in Stavanger, Norway, located far enough south to avoid the brunt of the storm currently making its way between Iceland and Norway.

This is the same storm that forced the cancellation on May 24 in Geiranger and one that has been causing disruptions for other cruises. Most notably, leading to four cancelled ports for Sky Princess and two cancelled ports for Norwegian Prima in Iceland.

Anthem of the Seas‘ Upcoming Cruises

Currently, Anthem of the Seas is homeporting in Southampton, UK, with various European cruises scheduled through October 3, 2023—these range from voyages to Northern Europe and the Canary Islands to more Mediterranean-focused excursions.

Some upcoming cruises include a 14-night Mediterranean Beaches & Cities Cruise starting on July 21, 2023, and several 7-night Norwegian Fjords Cruises.

Photo Credit: Mystic Stock Photography / Shutterstock

On June 4, Anthem of the Seas will sail a 12-night Discover the Canaries Cruise, visiting Funchal, Madeira; Arrecife, Gran Canaria, and Tenerife in the Canary Islands and Lisbon, Portugal.

Besides the above, Anthem of the Seas is set to sail to several spectacular destinations over the next five months. Port calls include Barcelona, Valencia, Ibiza, and Vigo in Spain and Villefranche (Nice) in France. The ship will also dock in Italian ports such as Civitavecchia and Naples and make its way to Gibraltar, UK.

Anthem of the Seas will conclude its European adventure with a 15-night transatlantic cruise, repositioning back to the United States on October 15, 2023. The cruise includes stops in Vigo, Spain, Lisbon, Portugal, and Arrecife, Canary Islands, among others, before arriving in New York City on October 30, 2023.