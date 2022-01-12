Royal Caribbean Cancels November 2022 Repositioning Cruise

In November this year, there will be no repositioning cruise for Allure of the Seas for guests from Fort Lauderdale to Galveston, Texas. In a letter to guests, Royal Caribbean said the voyage had been cancelled due to itinerary planning changes.

The company sent a letter to guests detailing the options guests will have instead of the cruise, including several Caribbean cruises and refund options. The arrival of Allure of the Seas would have coincided with the inaugural season for a new cruise terminal under construction in Galveston.

Allure of the Seas Repositioning Cruise Cancelled

It’s only January, yet already Royal Caribbean has decided to cancel an 8-night repositioning cruise from her homeport of Fort Lauderdale to her new homeport of Galveston, Texas. The cruise line sent out a letter to guests booked on the voyage saying the cancellation was due to a change in itinerary planning.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

The ship will be arriving in Galveston, Texas, a few days earlier than planned, making the 8-night voyage impossible. The trip, scheduled to sail on November 5, included two port calls to Aruba and Curacao in the Dutch Caribbean and was due to arrive in Galveston on November 13.

Royal Caribbean said the following: “Due to a change in itinerary planning, Allure of the Seas will now be arriving into Galveston a few days earlier than previously scheduled. Unfortunately, this means your cruise has been cancelled. We know how much time and effort go into planning your vacation, and we’re terribly sorry for the impact to your cruise.”

Allure of the Seas will call Galveston her new home and be one of the first ships to use a new $125 million new terminal building constructed especially for Royal Caribbean. The new terminal’s completion date comes together with the arrival of Allure of the Seas.

Rendering Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Allure is the second Oasis-class cruise ship at 225,282 gross tons and a guest capacity of 5,484 at double occupancy and 2,200 crew members, the new terminal was needed to handle such large passenger and crew numbers.

Royal Caribbean Offers Rebooking and Refunding Options

Guests who booked the repositioning cruise in November are offered several different options for rebooking their cruise or receiving a full refund. Guests can choose out of an 8-Night Southern Caribbean cruise with calls in Haiti, Aruba, and Curacao, a 6-night cruise to Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel, or a 7-night cruise to Puerto Plata, Labadee, Nassau, and Perfect Day at Cococay.

These cruises include the original stateroom category at the original cruise fare rate. Royal Caribbean will refund the difference if the new cruise is cheaper and guests have already paid in full.

Photo Credit: Ruth Peterkin / Shutterstock

Guests will also receive an onboard credit of $100 for interior, Ocean View, Balcony Staterooms, $200 for suites, and an additional $50 for any additional guests. The company will also cover any transportation change fees that guests incur due to changes of up to $200 for domestic travel and $400 for international travel.

Guests can also book any other Royal Caribbean cruise, but they will be responsible for any difference in pricing to the cruise fare, taxes, fees, gratuities, and other non-cruise fare items. As with the above option, any discrepancies to the cruise rate, if cheaper, will be refunded. The cruise line also offers the transportation refund option.

If guests decide they want a full refund, the cruise line will refund any paid portion of the cruise fare to the original form of payment, including non-refundable deposits. Allure of the Seas will be operating a range of Western Caribbean Cruises from November 2022. The voyages from Galveston include calls to Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel.