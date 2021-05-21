Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises From Bermuda

Royal Caribbean has chosen not to pursue any cruises from Bermuda any longer. While the cruise industry is ramping up for a restart in the US, the UK is starting up right now, and the Mediterranean season is looking like it will be busy with ships from almost every company; Royal Caribbean has lost perspective for cruises sailing from Hamilton, Bermuda.

As such, it has canceled all voyages from Hamilton for Visions of the Seas this summer.

Cruise Line sends letter to travel agents and guests

In a letter addressed to guests and travel partners, the cruise line indicates it sees more promising signs each day that the conversations with the CDC are heading in a direction that is seen all together positive for the US-based ships.

This makes the likelihood of cruises setting sail from the US this summer greater each day, and with that, US travelers are increasingly showing a preference for more direct access to ports of departure.

With the distance between US airports and Bermuda, it was always a long shot for Royal Caribbean to fill up the ship sufficiently, especially now more and more US sailings are becoming available. In fact, both Carnival Corporation and NCL announced cruises to Alaska from Seattle this week, while Royal Caribbean has not yet done so.

Although the company will no longer call Hamilton, Bermuda, a homeport, the line still anticipates visiting the island with several ships, including Freedom and Enchantment Of The Seas sailing from New Jersey and Baltimore. The cruise line is working closely with the Ministry of Transport and the Bermuda Tourism Authority towards reviving local tourism as part of the broader return to service.

The company said in a statement:

“The decision has been made to cancel Vision of the Seas’ summer season from Bermuda. While we are no longer homeporting from the island nation, we still look forward to bringing our guests to Bermuda with several ships across the Royal Caribbean fleet as we have for many years”

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Disappointing News For Booked Guests

The news will come as a surprise to those guests who had booked a voyage from Bermuda this summer. Royal Caribbean had long marketed the cruises as an alternative to the cruises from the US, which have always been uncertain. Guests that were booked on the voyages onboard Vision of the Seas have the following options:

Guests are eligible for an elevated 125% Future Cruise Credit (FCC), which is based on the total cruise fare paid per guest and will be automatically issued on or before June 18, 2021

If guests prefer a refund, RCCL is happy to return the funds paid per guest when selecting this option on or before June 30, 2021.

This is the second time that Royal Caribbean has had to cancel a ship from one of the new homeports within a week. Last week the cruise line canceled all voyages onboard its newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, due to the annoying unrest in Israel.

The line even made the call to reposition the vessel to Fort Lauderdale immediately. Michael Bayley announced at the time the company feels it unsafe for guests and crew:

“Today we announce the re-deployment of Odyssey of the Seas from Israel to Florida. The conflict makes it unsafe for our crew and guests and there is too much uncertainty. In the next day or so Odyssey will begin its voyage to Florida.”

Where is Royal Caribbean sailing this summer?

As it stands, Royal Caribbean is sailing in Singapore with Quantum of the Seas. June 12, we will see Adventure of the Seas sail from Nassau, while Anthem of the Seas will sail in the UK from July 7. Rhapsody, Harmony, and Jewel of the Seas will sail in the Mediterranean in July.

July will also bring the broader restart of voyages from US ports. Royal Caribbean is currently planning on sailing with these ships this summer from the United States in July:

Allure Of The Seas

From: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Brilliance Of The Seas

From: Tampa, Florida

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Enchantment Of The Seas

From: Baltimore

Itinerary: Bermuda

Explorer Of The Seas

From: Galveston

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Freedom Of The Seas

From: Cape Liberty, New Jersey

Itinerary: Bermuda

Independence Of The Seas

From: Miami

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Liberty Of The Seas

From: Galveston

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Mariner Of The Seas

From: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: Bahamas & Perfect Day

Navigator Of The Seas

From: Miami

Itinerary: Bahamas & Perfect Day

Oasis Of The Seas

From: Cape Liberty, New Jersey

Itinerary: Perfect Day, Port Canaveral & Bahamas

Symphony Of The Seas

From: Miami

Itinerary: Eastern, Western Caribbean, and Perfect Day

While the news about Vision is undoubtedly disappointing, it seems there will be a wide availability of choices for cruises from several different ports onboard the Royal Caribbean ships this summer.