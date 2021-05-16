Royal Caribbean Cancels All Odyssey of the Seas Cruises out of Israel

Royal Caribbean has decided to cancel Odyssey of the Seas cruises out of Israel due to the current situation in the country and in the best interest of crew and passenger safety. The cruise line no longer has any plans out of Israel, and an alternative solution has already been set in motion.

Royal Caribbean Cancels Israel Deployment

With the growing unrest in Israel and the safety of passengers and crew on Odyssey of the Seas, her season sailing from the country has been cancelled. Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley posted the following:

“Today we announce the re deployment of Odyssey of the Seas from Israel to Florida. The conflict makes it unsafe for our crew and guests and there is too much uncertainty. In the next day or so Odyssey will begin its voyage to Florida.”

The cruise line has also updated its advisory which says “Odyssey of the Seas was to resume operations beginning June 2nd, 2021 out of Haifa, Israel. However, due to the unrest in Israel and the region, we have not been able to complete the preparation required to operate and as a result, sailings out of Haifa will be cancelled.”

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

So the Quantum-ultra class vessel, which is the newest ship in the fleet, will now be heading for Florida as soon as possible. Further details on the ship are to be released at a later date.

Odyssey of the Seas was scheduled to depart on its maiden voyage out of Haifa, Israel, at the end of May 2021. The ship was to sail 3- to 7-night sailings through October 2021 for fully vaccinated passengers, including calls to Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, Athens, Greece, and Limassol Cyprus. She was then set to reposition to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to begin Caribbean cruises in November.

It’s possible her deployment out of Fort Lauderdale will still take place in November but what Royal Caribbean does with the vessel until then remains to be seen. The cruise line will want to get its newest ship in the fleet to begin cruising as soon as possible.

Odyssey of the Seas was delivered in March 2021 and is 169,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 4,198 guests and 1,550 crew members.