Royal Caribbean Breaks Ground at Italy’s First LEED-Certified Cruise Terminal

As European nations strive to meet Fit for 55’s requirements, in which cruise ports are meant to provide shoreside power supplies to cruise ships by 2030, Ravenna, Italy, is getting a jump start by developing the nation’s first LEED-Certified cruise terminal.

The city, located on the Adriatic Coast east of Bologna, Italy, broke ground on its new 107,639-square-foot terminal in Porto Corsini on October 24, 2024, and is striving for a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold Certification.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, officials from the Ravenna Civitas Cruise Port (RCCP), Cruise Terminals International (CTI), and Royal Caribbean Group, which is partnering with the port, gathered to celebrate the new development, set to open in 2026.

“We are honored to join the groundbreaking ceremony as we celebrate the next step on the journey to develop a new Gold LEED cruise terminal in the heart of Europe,” said Royal Caribbean Group’s Joshua Carroll, senior vice president, destination development.

Added Daniele Rossi, president of the port authority, “The new terminal demonstrates the commitment of the cruise industry to invest in the sustainable development of Ravenna, ensuring guests can enjoy this wonderful area whilst bringing new jobs to the region.”

The new cruise terminal, which is expected to cost more than €27 million and create up to 200 jobs in the area, will incorporate energy and water efficiency measures, renewable energy generation, and advanced waste management systems.

Shore power technology will be introduced to allow ships to reduce emissions by turning off their engines while docked, complying with the European Green Deal and working towards a climate-neutral goal.

Designed to host two cruise ships simultaneously, the new terminal will also feature integrated landscaping that spans 12 hectares, including green spaces, pathways, and entertainment areas for both residents and visitors.

Said RCCP General Manager Anna D’Imporzanno, “This new facility will have a stunning, bold, and sustainable architectural design and technological advancements that not only will enhance the experience for the cruise passengers but also will involve the local community.”

The terminal’s design, developed by architects Atelier(s) Alfornso Femia and engineering consultants at RINA Consulting, features an elevated walkway offering views of the Adriatic Sea, along with a crew center, and tourist information desk.

When not used by cruise ships, the two-story building will host local events.

Ravenna’s Growing Cruise Tourism Role

During the recent 7th Adriatic Sea Forum in October 2024, a report revealed the region will see more than 4.9 million cruise passengers in 2024 – a 6.7 percent increase over the previous year. The majority of this traffic is visiting ports in Italy, with Venice topping the destination list.

However, in recent years, Venice has imposed significant limitations on large cruise ships, including a ban on vessels over 25,000 gross tons from sailing through the city’s fragile lagoon, and the institution of a tourism tax for day visitors.

Photo Credit: Port Ravenna

Venice’s restrictions include diverting large cruise ships to alternative ports, with Ravenna benefitting from Venice’s tightening restrictions on cruise tourism and rapidly emerging as a major cruise destination.

The new cruise terminal is expected to receive up to 300,000 cruise passengers annually.

Beyond Royal Caribbean Group’s cruise lines, which include Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises, cruise lines owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival Corporation, and smaller brands like MSC Cruises and Azamara Cruises, are frequent visitors to the port during their Mediterranean seasons.