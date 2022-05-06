Royal Caribbean Begins Search on TikTok for Godmother of Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean begins the search on the social media platform TikTok for the godmother of Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship. The cruise line will also hold the naming ceremony of its newest ship in Port Canaveral, Florida, in December 2022.

Search for Wonder of the Seas’ Godmother Begins!

The cruise line has released news on its search for the godmother of its new flagship, Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean launches the search on the popular social media platform TikTok with a contest using the #SearchForWonderMom hashtag.

“The role of a Godmother is an important and longstanding maritime tradition, and it began with naming prominent public figures to now recognizing everyday heroes like moms,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

Those participating in the contest can nominate an inspiring mom using the hashtag, and submissions will remain open through Monday, May 16, 2022. Royal Caribbean will then announce the winner on its TikTok channel this summer.

Bayley continued, “With a combination of brand-new adventures and signature favorites across entertainment, thrills, dining and nightlife, Wonder of the Seas is designed to inspire wonder and awe in children and travelers of all ages. Moms do just that and more day in and day out.”

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Wonder of the Seas Naming Ceremony

Even though Wonder of the Seas has been sailing since early March 2022, the naming ceremony won’t be held until this December. The event will take place when the ship is in her new homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida.

The ship’s Godmother will take part in the traditional blessing and officially christen the vessel by activating the smashing of champagne against the bow. The godmother and her family will be on the exclusive sailing to Royal Caribbean’s private island of Perfect Day at CococoCay in the Bahamas.

It will get even better for the Wonder Mom as the family will enjoy a seven-night Caribbean sailing on Wonder of the Seas and stay in the Ultimate Family Suite, first-class flights, and three nights in a five-star hotel before the cruise begins. There will also be $1,000 of spending money.

Ultimate Family Suite – Room 1820 Deck 18 Midship Starboard

The other four finalists who participate in the TikTok contest can also enjoy a free seven-night cruise for up to four guests in a balcony stateroom.

Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world at 236,857 gross tons and with a guest capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy. The vessel is the fifth in the popular Oasis-class and has just started her season sailing in Europe.

Starting in November 2022, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship will return to Florida to begin year-round sailings from Port Canaveral for the first time. The vessel will offer seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, including calls to Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Mexico and Honduras.