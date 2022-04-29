Royal Caribbean Begins Alaska Season from Vancouver with Radiance of the Seas

The first of four Royal Caribbean ships is departing today on the first Alaska cruise for this summer season. Radiance of the Seas will sail on a 7-night cruise from Vancouver to Alaska, visiting some of the most popular and scenic areas of the Northern state.

Radiance of the Seas is one of the first cruise ships to homeport in Vancouver this year, only a few weeks after Canada opened its borders for cruise ship traffic.

Radiance of the Seas Opens Royal Caribbean’s Alaska Season

Radiance of the Seas is the first Royal Caribbean cruise ship to sail to Alaska this summer. Three others will join the Radiance-class cruise ship in the coming weeks.

The vessel only recently restarted operations; on April 23, the first guests in over two years stepped onboard in Los Angeles for a 6-night repositioning to Vancouver.

Departing from Vancouver today, the first cruise is a 7-night voyage that will bring her to Ketchikan, Sitka, and Skagway. The ship will be sailing through the spectacular scenery in the Inside passage, including a visit to Tracy Arm Fjord, where guests will be able to see the biggest icebergs in Alaska.

Radiance of the Seas in Vancouver (Photo Credit: Macklin Holloway / Shutterstock)

The second homeport for Radiance of the Seas will be Seward, Alaska. After the first voyage, which ends in Vancouver, cruises will be sailing from Vancouver to Seward and vice versa. Besides the ports on her first cruise sailing today, Radiance will also be visiting the Hubbard Glacier, Haines, and more this season.

The 2,100-guest Radiance of the Seas is no stranger to Alaska, having spent several seasons in the state. Built in 2001 at the Meyer Werft in Germany, she has been enhanced with features that allow guests to enjoy the spectacular scenery in Alaska during all weather conditions, such as a glass atrium, floor-to-ceiling windows, and intimate size.

After the season in Alaska, Radiance of the Seas will be based in New Orleans, from where she will be sailing a series of four- to nine-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Five Royal Caribbean Ships in Alaska This Season

No less than four Royal Caribbean ships will be sailing in Alaska this summer, adding to one of the busiest seasons in recent years in Alaska. Besides Radiance of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, and Serenade of the Seas will be in the area this summer.

Starting May 1, Serenade of the Seas will also be operating from Vancouver, Canada. The 2003-built, 2000-passenger Radiance-class cruise ship will sail to Alaska between May 1 and September 18. The week-long cruises will call to Juneau, Skagway, Haines, Ketchikan, Sitka, and more.

The Quantum-class cruise ship Ovation of the Seas homeports in Seattle, Washington. Between May 5 and September 16, operating a series of seven-night cruises to ports like Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Victoria, British Columbia, Skagway, and others.

Her sister ship, the 4,100-passenger Quantum of the Seas, which is currently making her way across the Pacific, also homeports in Seattle and will operate cruises that range in length between five and seven nights. Quantum of the Seas will sail to Alaska between May 4 and September 19.