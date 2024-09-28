Royal Caribbean Bans Another Item Following Vlogger Controversy

Following the recent viral video controversy of popular family vloggers Matt and Abby Howard concerning how they kept an eye on their young sons while they went to dinner on a Royal Caribbean cruise, the cruise line has added another unique item to its prohibited items list.

The list now specifically notes that baby monitors are not permitted to be used onboard, noting the ship’s communication as a concern.

“Baby monitors are not allowed to be used onboard our vessels as their radio signal could interfere with ship communication and/or navigation systems,” the list explains.

Initially, the couple’s video explaining how they managed to enjoy dinners in the ship’s main dining room while sailing aboard Navigator of the Seas noted that they used monitors to keep an eye on the children, 2-year-old Griffin and 1-year-old August. A later follow up clarified that the children were not left alone, but that the parents were able to “keep eyes on them” via FaceTime.

FaceTime – a videotelephony program supported through mobile devices – could be casually considered an updated, modern version of a baby monitor.

Baby monitors are one-way devices that may be just audio or, more commonly in today’s age of increasing technology, do include a video component that can be connected through a mobile device or a specialized app.

To be clear, the Howards did thoroughly clarify that at no time were their young children left alone with just electronic monitors – FaceTime or otherwise – for supervision. The cruise was a vacation with extended family members who helped out with childcare throughout the sailing, and the electronic monitoring was simply an additional step.

Monitors typically permit parents to hear or even see if their children are distressed or disturbed at any time when they are in a different room, giving parents and caregivers more flexibility and security to ensure youngsters are safe.

To be clear, the addition of baby monitors to Royal Caribbean’s prohibited items list is a very recent change – so recent that it wasn’t even listed on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Matt and Abby Respond

The cruise line has made a number of modifications to their prohibited items list in recent days. Earlier this month, multi-plug outlets were listed as prohibited, but that item has been further clarified to note that USB hubs are still permitted.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones have also been added to the list “in light of recent incidents and safety concerns raised by Samsung about this particular device.” Multiple reports about the devices overheating or even exploding have contributed to these concerns, but it should be noted that these devices were discontinued in 2016 and 2021 (depending on exact model).

An Alternative Is Offered

Royal Caribbean does list an alternative type of communication device that is permitted onboard, but it won’t be as useful to parents.

“Guests are allowed to have two-way radios, more commonly know as walkie-talkies, for onboard personal communications,” the website notes.

Exact specifications are also listed to ensure the walkie-talkies are permitted, including and up-to-10-mile coverage range and no more than 5 watts of power, without any external mounting antenna.

Two-way radios will not be as useful for parents monitoring children, however, as they require hand-held activation on each end (not a problem if a caregiver is present) and do not typically support video transmission.

In the case of the Howards, they would not be able to “keep eyes on” their children as preferred with just two-way radios, though the walkie-talkies would have given a babysitter an easy and convenient way to contact them at dinner in case of any problems or questions.

