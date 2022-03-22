Royal Caribbean Announces Three Ships in Australia for 2023-2024

With cruise restrictions finally beginning to lift in Australia, Royal Caribbean International has announced the deployments of three ships to the South Pacific region for the 2023-2024 summer season down under. Quantum of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, and Enchantment of the Seas will all offer a range of itineraries and special cruise options for eager travelers to enjoy.

Three Royal Caribbean Ships to Sail Down Under

With three ships to be sailing in the region, Royal Caribbean International will be using both Sydney and Brisbane as home ports for a variety of incredible voyages.

“It’s thrilling to welcome back two Quantum Class ships Down Under, demonstrating Royal Caribbean’s commitment to the region,” said Gavin Smith, managing director of Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International. “Plus, because there’s always more room for adventure with Royal Caribbean, we’ve taken the opportunity to bring Enchantment of the Seas to Australia to offer unique sailings that visit new destinations we know our guests are excited to explore.”

The news of deploying three ships to Australia for 2023-2024 comes just after Royal Caribbean International canceled the 2022-2023 sailings in the region for Radiance of the Seas. That ship will instead spend the upcoming Australia summer season sailing in North America, offering cruises from New Orleans and Galveston.

Sailings From Brisbane and Sydney

Namesake of the Quantum class, the 168,666-gross ton Quantum of the Seas will set sail from Brisbane, returning for an encore after its first summer Australia season sailing in 2022. The ship will offer itineraries ranging from 3-13 nights exploring Queensland’s stunning coast, as well as options visiting more destinations in the region, such as Port Vila, Vanuatu, and Noumea, New Caledonia.

Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

Ovation of the Seas, also part of the Quantum-class of vessels, will be returning for its fifth season in Australia, offering 20 different types of cruises ranging from 9-11-night sailings. Sailing from Sydney, destinations Ovation of the Seas will visit include Milford Sound, Wellington and Bay of Islands, as well as getaways around Australia to visit Hobart, Adelaide and Eden, and options to enjoy other South Pacific islands.

The more intimate, Vision-class Enchantment of the Seas will make her Australia debut in 2023, bringing new destinations to cruisers. Because of the ship’s smaller size – just 82,910 gross tons – she can visit ports that aren’t open to her twice-as-big fleet mates, such as Kangaroo Island and Gladstone.

Enchantment of the Seas will sail from Sydney, with itineraries ranging from 8-11 nights, including special holiday sailings visiting top ports such as Raiatea, French Polynesia; Isle of Pines, Mare; and Lifou, New Caledonia, along with Darwin, Exmouth, and Fremantle depending on the sailing.

Photo Credit: Tiffany Marie Green / Shutterstock

Guests looking for even more adventure down under can book cruises back-to-back to make even more elaborate and enjoyable itineraries.

“We look forward to even more guests, their loved ones, and families creating memories while holidaying with us in several of the most spectacular places on earth,” said Smith.

Onboard Fun

No matter which ship or itinerary guests choose, they can look forward to more than just spectacular, refreshing destinations. All Royal Caribbean ships offer the signature rock climbing wall, spa and fitness facilities, delicious dining venues, casino fun, arcade games, outdoor movie nights, children’s programs, stunning shows, and much more.

The Quantum-class ships offer even outstanding amenities and activities, with the FlowRider surfing simulator, Ripcord by iFly skydiving simulator, North Star observation capsule, bumper cars, the robot-operated Bionic Bar, and even more options for dining, lounges, activities, and shows.

With the option of three ships and a variety of domestic and international itineraries, there’s a line-up of new ways to explore Australia and seek adventure for everyone next summer. These new sailings are now available to book, and through April 5, 2022, interested guests can take advantage of half-price deposits to secure their upcoming Australia getaway.