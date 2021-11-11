Royal Caribbean Announces Godmother for Odyssey of the Seas

The first Bahamian godmother for a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has been announced. Erin Brown will christen the new Odyssey of the Seas during a naming ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Odyssey of the Seas Godmother

With the naming ceremony for Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship just days away, the cruise line has announced Erin Brown as the ship’s godmother, The Bahamas’ first paratriathlete to compete in the Paralympic Games qualifiers. She will accept the honor of christening the ship during an event on November 13 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“From the moment we heard Erin’s story, how her courage and determination inspired others and led to a more inclusive consciousness about succeeding with disabilities, we were moved and knew she was a natural choice for Godmother of our newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “A Godmother serves as the guiding spirit of the ship and brings good luck and safe travels to its guests and crew who sail on board for years to come.”

Brown, a 41-year-old mother of two, will become the first Bahamian to christen a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Brown was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma during her time as a collegiate track and field athlete. Cancer came after Brown had a fall that resulted in her breaking a leg.

“A sudden change like the one I experienced is just an opportunity to rebrand yourself to yourself and to society. All those skills you had before – you still have them,” said Brown.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Brown’s mother lost her battle with lupus linked to cancer, which has only made her stronger, knowing that her family depends on her. She has been busy completing a 100-mile cycling event in the Bahamas, Ride for Hope, which would be difficult for even those with two legs.

Brown became an advocate for rights for the disabled and currently works at the University of the Bahamas as a compliance officer and counselor.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

“Having Erin as our Godmother is a fitting way for us to pay tribute to The Bahamas as well,” said Bayley. “Royal Caribbean’s very first international destination was The Bahamas more than 50 years ago. To this day, Nassau remains one of our most popular ports of call, and our private island destination – Perfect Day at CocoCay – remains a top pick for our guests. We are excited about this ceremony and honoring our longtime partners as well as the newest Bahamian-flagged ship in our fleet.”

Odyssey of the Seas is a Quantum-ultra class cruise ship, and after several delays and deployment changes, the ship started sailing from Fort Lauderdale in Florida on July 31, 2021. The ship operates six- and eight-night Southern and Western Caribbean cruises.