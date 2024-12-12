Royal Caribbean Alters Upcoming Sailing Due to Port Closure

Anthem of the Seas’ first sailing of the new year will look a little different than expected due to a port closure impacting its itinerary.

The Quantum-class cruise ship, which is currently homeporting in Singapore, is supposed to embark on a 10-night cruise to destinations throughout Thailand and Vietnam on January 2, 2024.

However, the second to last port call on the itinerary, which was scheduled for Nha Trang, Vietnam, on January 8, 2025, can no longer happen as planned due to the port’s current extended closure.

“Our usual tender pier in Nha Trang, Vietnam has recently closed to cruise ship operations. After exploring all options, and to provide you with the best experience, we’ll now enjoy a sea day instead,” Royal Caribbean wrote to guests booked on the sailing.

In an effort to soften the blow, the family-friendly cruise line has also extended the port calls at two other ports on the itinerary: Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, Hue City, Vietnam.

“Additionally, we’ve adjusted the times in which we’ll visit Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My) and Hue / Danang (Chan May), Vietnam – giving you even more time to enjoy everything these beautiful destinations have to offer,” continued the letter.

Indeed, the visit to Ho Chi Minh City scheduled for January 7 has been extended on the back-end – meaning the 4,905-guest ship will now depart at 11 p.m. local time instead of 6 p.m.

The final port call of the cruise, which is scheduled for January 9 at Da Nang, Hue City, will begin earlier than planned – with the cruise ship arriving at 7 a.m. instead of the previously scheduled 10 a.m.

The first stop on the itinerary, which is an overnight visit to Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand, on January 4-5, remains unaffected.

Why is the Nha Trang Vietnam Cruise Port Closed?

According to Vietnamese news outlet VN Express International, the Nha Trang Port has been closed due to necessary maintenance – with no confirmed reopening date announced as of the time of publication.

Per the news outlet, the port had to be closed to repair “severe degradation, posing risks of accidents.”

While the cruise port had 44 ship visits planned for 2024, only around 27 were able to dock as planned due to the current condition of the port.

Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas (Photo Credit: Go My Media / Shutterstock)

With no re-opening date set, it’s also quite possible that additional itineraries will be disrupted.

“We expect around 31 cruise trips in 2025, but if the port closure continues, it will result in significant losses for both our company and the provincial tourism sector,” Do Thanh Long, director of the Hai Dang Nha Trang Shipping Agency, told VN Express International.

For example, guests booked on Celebrity Millennium’s sailing embarking from Singapore on March 3, 2025, have also been notified that their itinerary had been altered due to the port closure – which implies the reopening isn’t coming anytime soon.

Celebrity Cruises – a Royal Caribbean-owned cruise line – sent a similar letter to the future passengers of this 12-night sailing.

“Due to Nha Trang, Vietnam’s port closing, we will have a relaxing Day at Sea instead. Accommodating this change allows for extended time to explore Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Vietnam and Hong Kong, China,” the letter reads.

As a temporary solution, authorities at the Nha Trang Port have considered offering Cam Ranh International Port – which is about 37 miles away – as an alternative until the Nha Trang Port reopens.

However, concerns about the distance and further disrupting itineraries – which are often set 2-3 years in advance – has kept this plan from coming to fruition.