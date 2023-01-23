Royal Caribbean Advises Guests on Parking Issues at Florida Port

Royal Caribbean International has reached out to guests booked for sailings aboard Oasis of the Seas that ongoing construction around Port Miami has created traffic congestion, and complimentary shuttles will be provided to take guests to various parking locations around the port as needed. Guests are also advised to be prepared for possible traffic delays in the area.

Port Traffic Congestion

Different construction areas near Port Miami leading to the cruise terminals have created ongoing congestion and for travelers, in addition to the typical traffic common to the world’s busiest cruise port. Royal Caribbean International is alerting guests to the possibility of traffic delays.

In a letter provided to guests onboard the most recent sailing of Oasis of the Seas (January 15-22, 2023), the cruise line noted, “As you may have seen, Port Miami has construction at both the bridge and tunnel entrances. So, be prepared for construction-related traffic congestion in addition to cruise traffic.”

Guests on recent sailings have noted the difficulty of the traffic situation, with travel across the bridge to Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Terminal A – a distance of 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from downtown Miami and 2.5 miles (4 km) through the Watson Island Tunnel along MacArthur Causeway – now taking 30-45 minutes, and in some cases, an hour or even longer.

Travelers arriving to Port Miami should plan for extra driving time, whether they are driving a personal vehicle, taking a cab or rideshare, or arriving via shuttle. Choosing a later embarkation window to check-in to a cruise can also help provide an extra buffer of time in case of heavier than expected traffic.

Royal Caribbean is also recommending that guests who’ve parked in the port area debark the ship early – generally by 8:30 a.m. and using the self assist luggage option – to avoid the extra congestion of additional traffic later in the morning and more cruise passengers are moving in and out of the port area.

Shuttles Available

To assist guests with parking difficulties and moving about the port area, Royal Caribbean is offering complimentary shuttles to different parking locations from Terminal A.

“If you parked your vehicle in a garage outside of Terminal A, we’ll be offering complimentary shuttles, stopping at various parking locations, to take you back to your car,” the letter to guests onboard read.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Guests should contact the Guest Service Desk onboard the ship with questions about the shuttles and to clarify exactly where the shuttles will be dropping off passengers. It is unlikely that the shuttles will venture to off-site, privately-owned parking areas outside the terminal area.

Guests are advised to debark their ship early when demand for shuttles is lower, as later in the morning there may be longer waits for shuttle service as well.

Royal Caribbean Cruises From Miami

Oasis of the Seas is currently offering 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, all of which include a stop at the cruise line’s private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

At the end of April 2023, Oasis of the Seas will reposition to New York to offer spring, summer, and fall sailings from The Big Apple before returning to Miami in November.

Several other Royal Caribbean ships are also currently sailing from Miami, and guests booked on these ships are also likely to be impacted by traffic congestion and delays: Freedom of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, and Grandeur of the Seas.

The traffic challenges are likely to continue for at least several weeks, and guests booked on any upcoming cruise from Miami should be prepared for delays. In addition to Royal Caribbean International, other cruise lines currently operating from Miami include Carnival Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages, Norwegian Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises, and more.