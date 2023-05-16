Royal Caribbean Adds New Ship to Maryland Homeport

The Port of Baltimore has welcomed Vision of the Seas to her new homeport, as the Royal Caribbean ship has now repositioned to begin sailing from the Maryland cruise port.

Vision of the Seas began sailing from Baltimore with a 9-night Bermuda and Bahamas cruise that departed on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and will remain homeported from the city through at least April 2025.

Vision of the Seas Moves to Baltimore

Vision of the Seas has repositioned to Baltimore following her time in Fort Lauderdale. To move homeports, the ship enjoyed a one-way, 10-night sailing that visited Curacao, Bonaire, and Aruba along the way.

To mark the occasion of the new ship moving homeports, Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William Doyle and Maryland Port Authority Deputy Director of Business Development and Cruise Cynthia Burman presented Vision of the Seas‘ Captain Ole-Johan with an engraved Port of Baltimore ship’s wheel.

Vision of the Seas in Baltimore (Photo Credit: Port of Baltimore)

Such mementos are often presented to cruise ships either when they first visit a port of call, move to a new homeport, or otherwise reach a sailing milestone. Plaques, photographs, and sculptures commemorating such events are often displayed onboard and can be a great way to see how widely traveled a particular ship may be.

“Baltimore continues to be a key gateway for Royal Caribbean, our guests, travel advisors and vacation memories,” said Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean’s senior vice president of sales and trade support & service.

Part of the ceremony for Vision of the Seas arriving in Baltimore included a ribbon cutting by two of Royal Caribbean’s top-selling local travel agents, Nancy and Raymond Manley, as guests eagerly waited to board the vessel for its first sailing from the port.

That first cruise is a 9-night roundtrip itinerary, visiting Kings Wharf, Bermuda, as well as Nassau, the capital of The Bahamas, and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination.

Cruise From Baltimore Aboard Vision of the Seas

The 78,717-gross-ton Vision of the Seas will now offer 5-night Bermuda cruises as well as 9-night Bermuda Perfect Day sailings.

In late August and into mid-October, the ship will also offer select Canada/New England itineraries at the peak of fall foliage season, calling on top seasonal and historic ports such as Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; St. John, New Brunswick; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas (Photo Credit: Stefan Lambauer / Shutterstock)

Later in the year, even more diverse itineraries will be added to Vision of the Seas‘ schedule, with cruises along the southeastern US coast to Port Canaveral and Miami, with additional calls in The Bahamas. Longer Southern Caribbean sailings will visit such elite destinations as St. Croix, Martinique, Barbados, St. Lucia, and more.

“We’re thrilled for Vision of the Seas to treat so many to incredible dining, thrills, signature entertainment and more as they sail to beautiful and diverse ports of call,” said Freed.

While one of Royal Caribbean’s older ships since she debuted in 1998, Vision of the Seas continues to give guests excellent service and a more intimate atmosphere than larger vessels in the fleet, while still offering favorite activities and amenities onboard.

The ship features the line’s signature rock climbing wall, as well as an outdoor movie screen. The Vitality Spa offers a variety of wellness and pampering treatments, and the ship has several top specialty dining venues to choose from, as well as the popular main dining room, Windjammer buffet, and Park Cafe.

Up to 2,050 guests can sail aboard Vision of the Seas at double occupancy, while the ship can welcome as many as 2,514 passengers when fully booked. A team of nearly 750 international crew members provide excellent service.