Rock Cruise Announces Special Performance From Music Icons

The organizers behind the 2025 Monsters of Rock Cruise (MORC) know how to get the party started – and are kicking things into high gear with the announcement of a special, exclusive performance by Night Ranger.

Night Ranger is an iconic hard rock band from San Francisco, California, that formed in 1979 and experienced a surge of popularity during the 1980s. Over the years, the band has sold millions of albums and performed on thousands of stages worldwide.

Their most recent album, ATBPO (stands for And the Band Played On) was released in 2021, and was followed by a global tour in 2022.

“Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds one billion, Night Ranger–Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards), and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars)–has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era,” MORC said in a press release.

The 5-night cruise will take place onboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy from March 10-15, 2025. The rock icons will be flown to meet up with the ship during her second port call on Nassau, Bahamas – which is an overnight call scheduled for March 13 and 14.

MORC organizers have not yet announced the time and date of the one-night-only performance – which is exclusively for the up to 3,804 guests booked on the chartered sailing – but it will likely be one of those two days.

Prior to visiting Nassau, the Miami-based sailing will visit Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas – which is a 250-acre private island that is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line.

An Exciting Musical Line-Up

Since 2012, the Monsters of Rock Cruise has essentially hosted an annual musical festival at sea that celebrates all things rock and roll.

In the past decade, more than 30,000 music fans have taken part in the themed sailings – with every cruise bigger and better than the last.

In addition to Night Ranger, appearances by over 35 bands and celebrities had already been announced – such as Tesla, Stephen Pearcy of RATT, The Cruel Intentions, Hurricane, Wig Wam, and The Iron Maidens, just to name a few.

The musical stars will take part in events like live performances, Q&As, and meet & greets – which will be moderated by official cruise host Eddie Trunk (hard rock and heavy metal radio personality from VHI and SiriusXM) and an exciting cast of co-hosts.

Norwegian Joy Rock Cruise Line Up

Photo opportunities will be available for the majority of the talent – with professional photographers on standby to help capture these memories.

In addition to attending exciting performances and panels, cruise guests are invited to take part in fun events like Gong Show Karaoke, comedy shows, themed game shows like “So You Think You Can Shred,” and cooking classes with rock stars.

Plus, all the entertainment and luxuries provided on Norwegian Joy’s normal itineraries will be included – such as use of the pools and jacuzzis, complimentary access to the fitness center, games and slot machines in the casino, and performances that don’t require special tickets.

Thrill seekers will also appreciate that Norwegian Joy’s Speedway will be open – which is a first-of-its-kind two-level race track onboard for guests to get their adrenaline fix.

If this sounds like something you would enjoy, a limited number of cabins are still available on the official Monsters of Rock Cruise website.

Pricing starts at $1,799.00 per person (at double occupancy) before mandatory taxes and fees.