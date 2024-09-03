Ritz-Carlton’s Second Luxury Vessel Debuts in Monte Carlo

Ilma, the second “superyacht” from the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, officially entered service on September 2, 2024 with a 7-night journey from Monte Carlo, Monaco, to Rome, a fitting maiden voyage for an ultra-luxe ship.

The vessel, built at the French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique, follows Ritz-Carlton’s first superyacht, Evrima, which launched in 2021. Although she debuted second, Ilma actually is a big sister to Evrima, with 11 decks and 46,750-gross tons to Evrima’s 8 decks and 25,400-gross tons.

Accommodating just 448 guests, Ilma joins the ranks of the world’s most luxurious and smallest cruise ships. The all-balcony ship boasts one of the industry’s highest space-to-guest ratios, with her interior design a mix of neutral colors and high-end finishes.

The name Ilma is Maltese for “water,” and the ship’s design is modeled on aspects of Maltese mythology and history, and its coastline and fauna. Interior design was by the London architectural firm AD Associates while the Helsinki-based studio Aivan designed Ilma’s exterior.

“It is with immense pride and excitement that we welcome Ilma to our growing fleet,” said Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“Since Evrima’s debut, we have been steadfast in our pursuit of excellence at sea. The addition of Ilma signifies a continuation of our mission to deliver legendary service and unparalleled enjoyment to our guests,” Murren added.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is a mostly inclusive line, with fares covering all dining, most drinks, crew gratuities, WiFi access, and other services. Excursions, spa treatments, and some other amenities are not included in the fare.

Among the highlights guests will find onboard Ilma are the Marina and Marina Terrace, which is the location for a hydraulic platform that opens to the sea allowing guests direct access to the water while the ship is in harbor.

A spacious open-air entertainment and sunbathing area is found on Deck 10, where the main pool and pool bar are situated. Guests can book treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Spa, which features 11 treatment rooms, including five that offer an outdoor experience.

The ship has five dining venues, including two that were created by Michelin-starred chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina. Chef Trabocchi’s Seta su Ilma is a modern Italian restaurant with seasonal menus paired with fine wines.

Chef Mina, a James Beard Award holder, collaborated on the menu at The Beach House, a venue with expansive ocean views that serves a mix of Peruvian and Pan-Latin cuisine. Entrees are inspired by South and Central American flavors, some with a Caribbean twist.

Ritz Carlton’s New ILMA Cruise Ship

Other dining venues include Memorī, serving Pan-Asian specialties; Mistral, offering Mediterranean foods close by the main pool area; and Tides, which offers a changing menu based on the regional dishes of the destinations the ship is visiting.

A special-event dining space, Dining Privee, can be booked for guest celebrations. Another popular snack space is The Living Room, where coffees and light breakfast fare is served each morning. Later in the day, the venue offers live music and cocktails.

New SuperYacht Will Deploy to Caribbean For Winter

Ilma is currently sailing her maiden voyage from Monte Carlo to Rome, with calls at the up-market destinations of Saint-Tropez and Cannes, France; Livorno, Italy; Corsica; and Sardinia. The ship will sail a series of 7- to 12-day Mediterranean voyages through October 22, 2024, before repositioning for her inaugural season in the Caribbean.

Ilma’s 5- to 9-day Caribbean cruises will be offered roundtrip from San Juan, Puerto Rico; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Bridgetown, Barbados.

The ship’s New Year Cruise, for instance, sails on December 28, 2024, roundtrip from San Juan and calls at St. Kitts; Terre-de-Haut Island, Guadeloupe; Martinique (for New Year’s Eve); St. Maarten; and St. John, USVI.

Ilma’s launch follows Evrima’s debut by nearly two years. Cruise watchers will recall that Evrima’s entry into service had been delayed several times due to shipyard problems and supply chain issues.

The cruise line’s third super yacht, Luminara, is under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard and slated to launch in 2025.