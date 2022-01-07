Rhapsody of the Seas to Offer Itineraries From Cyprus in 2022 and 2023

Royal Caribbean International is pleased to announce continued offerings from Cyprus in 2022 and 2023 with the deployment of Rhapsody of the Seas for a variety of summer sailings. This will be the vessel’s first time homeporting at Cyprus, following the successful 2021 season with Jewel of the Seas.

Rhapsody of the Seas to Homeport in Cyprus

The Vision-class Rhapsody of the Seas will begin sailing roundtrip from Limassol, Cyprus, in August and September 2022. The first cruises will include island-hopping 7-night Greek Isles cruises, exploring the vibrant culture and excitement of Rhodes and Santorini, with additional ports of call in Athens, Greece and Haifa, Israel.

Onboard experiences will be tailored to the region, including Cypriot-inspired dining menus, local musicians, and a Greek version of the daily newsletter, the Cruise Compass.

“Cyprus is a key and growing market for Royal Caribbean and presents the perfect gateway for our guests to explore the eastern Mediterranean,” says Ben Bouldin, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International. “We look forward to returning to this beautiful island for the next two consecutive summers and welcoming more Cypriot guests on board.”

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

For the winter season, Rhapsody of the Seas will first offer a selection of cruises from Haifa, Israel, before moving to the Caribbean for sailings from Bridgetown, Barbados, ranging from 5-14 nights and calling on popular southern Caribbean ports such as Aruba, Curacao, Trinidad, Grenada, St. Lucia, and more.

Rhapsody of the Seas will return directly to Limassol with a 17-night Transatlantic Crossing cruise departing Miami, Florida on April 29, 2023. Once back at its Mediterranean homeport, the ship will offer 7-night Israel and Egypt cruises as well as Greece and Turkey itineraries from May through August, before moving to Haifa, Israel in early November, 2023.

Savvas Perdios, Deputy Minister of Tourism Cyprus comments, “It has been an honour to host Royal Caribbean in 2021, which was another challenging year for global tourism. We are proud of what has been achieved by both sides and delighted that our collaboration will be enhanced further in 2022 and 2023!”

To further support the local economy of its new homeport, cruises departing from Limassol will be exclusively available through four new travel companies who are experts in the local market: Top Kinisis Travel, Let’s Go Tours by Amathus, Century Travel, and Louis Travel. Royal Caribbean International will also continue working with existing partner, Navigator Travel & Tourist Services Ltd., to bring these fine getaways to eager passengers.

About Rhapsody

Rhapsody of the Seas is part of Royal Caribbean’s Vision class, with sister vessels Vision of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, and Enchantment of the Seas. The ship is 78,491 gross tons with a passenger capacity of 1,998 at double occupancy and a maximum occupancy of 2,416 guests, and she is serviced by 765 crew members.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

Though Rhapsody of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean’s older ships, having first entered service in 1997 – only Grandeur of the Seas is older – she had a major $54 million renovation in 2012, with smaller updates and renovations in both 2016 and 2019.

Today, Rhapsody‘s guests can relax and recharge in the Vitality Spa and Fitness Center, pamper themselves in the salon, and find their zen in the adults-only Solarium. The two pools and six whirlpools are perfect for cooling down after a day of exploring, and guests craving more adventure and endless ocean views can scale the signature 40-foot-tall rock climbing wall. The ship also offers fleet favorite dining venues including Izumi, Chop’s Grille, and Giovanni’s Table.

Rhapsody of the Seas‘ Cyprus sailings are now available for booking and are sure to bring guests memorable and amazing experiences among the rich Mediterranean destinations where she will soon be sailing.