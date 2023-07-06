Revitalized Cruise Ships Introducing Lavish New Designs

This summer, Crystal Cruises is all set to reintroduce its two cruise ships, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, to the world. The revitalized ships feature newly designed interiors brimming with luxury, thanks to a collaborative effort with international partners.

A New Look for Crystal

Crystal Cruises’ new owners, Abercrombie & Kent, are ensuring that Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony will wow the cruise industry when they return to sea. The cruise line has lifted the veil on what guests can expect when they set foot onboard the two luxury cruise liners this summer.

“As we welcome guests back to Crystal, we are delighted to unveil a look and feel that blends the best of its renowned past with a new vision fit for a bright future ahead,” said Chief Executive Officer of A&K Travel Group, Cristina Levis.

The redesigned spaces, modern guest rooms, suites, and refined amenities aim to leave guests with lasting memories.

“Fresh colors, unique textures, and first-class tangible elements create an ambiance that evokes timeless moments of leisure and will leave guests with memories that will last a lifetime.”

The cruise line has brought in several companies well-known worldwide for luxury to ensure an amazing cruise experience for Crystal’s guests.

These range from exquisite designs of the public areas by Tilberg Design, redesigned guest rooms by cruise ship architectural firm GEM, to exclusive linen by Venice-based Jesurum 1870, and luxury amenities from La Bottega.

Crystal Cruises Aims for the Ultimate Luxury Cruise Experience

To offer the pinnacle of luxury cruising, Crystal Cruises has partnered with internationally renowned experts to redesign Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. The public spaces, dining venues, and AuroraSpa have been reimagined by Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS).

TDoS Partner & Executive Director Fredrik Johansson: “We are delighted to once again receive the trust from Crystal, this time with a studious and sophisticated renewal of the brand and its rich heritage. We are working closely with Crystal management to ensure that their iconic fleet stays top-rated by the guests and profitable for the owners.”

The designs of the public spaces aim to combine classical touches with a sense of the Mediterranean, bringing a fresh new look to Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

Crystal Cruises, Umi Uma Restaurant

Meanwhile, the redesign of select guest rooms and suites was entrusted to GEM, a leading cruise ship architectural firm.

Lorenzo Mortola, Managing Director of GEM, shared their vision: “Our aim was to create a refined space for guests that embodies contemporary and classic elements while complementing the existing collection of adored accommodations.”

In addition, Crystal introduced two new guest room categories, the Jr. Crystal Penthouse Suite and Single Guest Room with Ocean View.

Furthermore, Crystal is the first in the industry to partner exclusively with Jesurum 1870 for a custom-made bedding collection. The linens will be available to guests in Aquamarine categories and above.

Lastly, in collaboration with La Bottega, Crystal has chosen Ortigia to supply soap and fragrance products onboard, adding another layer of luxury to the guests’ experience.

Sailing this Summer

Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony are scheduled to sail later this year. The revitalized ships will offer more space to guests with a reduced maximum capacity—Crystal Serenity now accommodating 740 guests, down from 1,040, and Crystal Symphony accommodating 606 guests, down from 960.

Crystal Serenity‘s first sailing is scheduled for July 31, departing from Marseille on a 12-day Mediterranean cruise, while Crystal Symphony‘s first journey, a 7-day Mediterranean cruise, will depart on September 1 from Athens.