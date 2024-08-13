Resorts World Cruises Launches Exclusive Durian Party

Resorts World Cruises has announced a special event aimed at durian enthusiasts with the launch of its Durian Party aboard the Genting Dream. The cruise line promises an array of activities centered around the popular Southeast Asian fruit, known as “the king of fruits.”

The beloved fruit, famous for its large size, unique odor, and thorn-covered husk, is particularly revered in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. With flesh ranging from pale yellow to red, durian has a custard-like texture and is richly sweet.

In season typically between July and September and peaking in August, the cruise line is hosting 2-night durian-themed cruises on Genting Dream departing from Singapore on August 25 and September 1, 2024.

The voyages will offer passengers the unique opportunity to indulge in a durian buffet, showcasing a variety of durian species, including premium types like Musang King, Tan Sri Xo, and Black Thorn. It will be complemented by a selection of other tropical fruits.

Additionally, passengers can enjoy educational masterclasses on how to select the best durians during the journey that will call in Kuala Lumpur via Port Klang.

“It’s durian season again and we are excited to launch and introduce something different with our Durian Party on the Genting Dream, which will provide a unique and memorable cruising experience for our passengers,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

Genting Dream’s durian cruises will also feature appearances by the ship’s new mascot, Pin Pin, and characters from DurianBB & Friends, a company specializing in durian-related products and events. Guests can expect interactive activities, games, and arts and crafts sessions inspired by the fruit.

Onboard entertainment for the 3,400-passenger vessel will include live performances in Genting Dream’s1,000-seat Zodiac theatre. The ship also features a cinema, water park with six waterslides, and adventure activities such as rope courses, zip lines, and a rock-climbing wall.

Upcoming Special Events

Looking ahead, Resorts World Cruises is preparing for more special Asian voyages aboard Genting Dream, including a concert by Hong Kong singer Chu Mimi during a 3-night Penang-Kuala Lumpur cruise on October 22, 2024.

Singapore’s singer, songwriter, composer, and playwright Dick Lee will join a 2-night Kuala Lumpur cruise on December 8, 2024.

Photo Credit: Resorts World Cruises

The ship, initially launched in 2016 and incorporated into the fleet in 2022, is currently celebrating National Day through August 31, 2024. These special voyages celebrate national days (days of independence) in Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and also feature themed events and cuisine honoring each nation.

From September 15 to 30, 2024, the 151,300-gross-ton Genting Dream will begin Mid-Autumn Festival cruises. These will feature traditional lantern making, dance lessons, and other activities.

Resorts World Cruises, established in 2022 under the Genting Group, also operates Resorts World One. Previously known as the Explorer Dream under Dream Cruises, the vessel joined the fleet after a significant refurbishment in 2022, and offers a more intimate setting for up to 1,856 passengers with a gross tonnage of about 75,338.

The ship is currently sailing in Japan, with various short-cruise options that call in Naha, Miyakojima, Ishigaki, Sasebo, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Motobu.