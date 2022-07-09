Resorts World Cruises Launches Dual Homeports

Resorts World Cruises begins hosting dual homeports of Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) embarkations. Guests can now choose from weekly round-trip cruises from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Resorts World Cruises’ Dual Homeports

Resorts World Cruises just announced that it will be the first cruise line to add a Kuala Lumpur homeport (via Port Klang) for the Genting Dream beginning July 18. This offering will be in addition to the Singapore homeport, which commenced on June 15.

Resorts World Cruises guests can now travel onboard for weekly round-trip cruises from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. One-way cruising between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, including to Penang, is now available offering complete travel planning flexibility.

The dual homeport option is designed to cater to the demand of its round-trip cruises, targeting the ten-million population residing in central Peninsular Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Malacca), living within a short drive of Port Klang, the embarkation port.

Photo Credit: Chere / Shutterstock

Kuala Lumpur International Airport is conveniently located nearby the new embarkation port serving international travelers with greater flexibility in the choice of airlines and fares.

In addition, travel agents will now have wider offerings for their popular Malaysia and Singapore holiday packages with the one-way and round-trip cruises from both ports of embarkation.

“Resorts World Cruises is excited to take the lead for the cruise sector to boost the in-and-outbound tourists for Singapore; and to bring cruising to the ‘doorsteps’ of Malaysians residing in central Peninsular Malaysia as they can depart from Kuala Lumpur, which is convenient and affordable,” said Mr. Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises.

“As Genting Dream is certified as the World’s First OIC/SMIIC* Standard Halal-Friendly Cruise ship, this will appeal to a significant segment of Malaysian and international travelers across the region”, he added.

With the launch of dual homeports, more vacationers can now enjoy a larger variety of cruising options aboard the 150,695 gross-ton Genting Dream.

Resorts World Cruises’ Flagship Genting Dream

With a guest capacity of 5,532, Genting Dream features 18 guest decks and constructed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

The vessel offers a variety of accommodations from interior staterooms, oceanview, balcony suites and the luxury accommodation, “The Palace”. “The Palace” gives guests ‘a ship-within-a ship’ private enclave with exclusive amenities and facilities, including its own 24-hour European-style butler service.

Resorts World Cruises has several entertainment opportunities such as international stage performances and movie screenings at the 1,000-seat capacity Zodiac theatre, a water park at sea including a pool and 6 waterslides, rope courses and ziplines, a rock-climbing wall, and additional recreational activities for the entire family.

Photo Courtesy: Dream Cruises

Genting Dream’s two-night cruises from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore will now depart on Thursdays and Saturdays and three-night cruises from Kuala Lumpur to Penang and Singapore will depart on Mondays.

Departure days from Singapore will remain on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. From July 22 onwards, Friday cruises will re-introduce the two-night High Seas Weekend Getaway cruises.

All Resorts World Cruises guests are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to ensure peace of mind for all onboard. Guests must also undergo a self-paid pre-cruise Antigen Rapid Test (ART) for COVID-19 one day before departure.

The recently formed cruise line was created after the CEO’s previous cruise company, Genting Hong Kong, went out of business due to bankruptcy.

On May 18, 2022 Resorts World Cruises debuted in Singapore and was followed by its flagship, Genting Dream, arriving at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore on May 31, 2022.