Residential Cruise Line Offers New Retirement Program for Up To $499,999

Villa Vie Residences, the world cruise brand that offers permanent cabin ownership to individual cruisers, is making a new pitch to potential buyers, this time to retirees who wish to spend their remaining years cruising around the world.

The cruise line, based in Fort Lauderdale, rolled out the program called Endless Horizons on May 14, 2024, just two weeks before its sole ship, Villa Vie Odyssey, enters service and departs on her first world voyage. The company’s business model is based on operating continuous world voyages, each with a duration of 3.5 years.

In detailing its plans in mid-2023, Villa Vie Residences named its operation the “Perpetual, Circumnavigating the World Every 3.5 Years” voyage.

Villa Vie Residences Odyssey Cruise Ship

The retirement offer of shipboard accommodation in an ocean-view cabin, meals, and activities has a one-time cost of $299,999 USD for single occupancy and $499,999 USD for double occupancy.

The cruise company prices its per-voyage residential cabins starting at $99,999 USD, single occupancy. Guests who buy a stateroom have the option to lease out their cabin when they are not onboard.

“Our goal is to offer a seamless solution for those looking to retire on a fixed budget to never worry about ongoing expenses again,” says Mikael Petterson, chief executive officer of Villa Vie Residences.

“This is more than just a travel opportunity; it’s a new way of life. For less than the price of an average home, you can secure a lifetime of experiences,” added Petterson.

Villa Vie Residences, in March 2024, acquired the MS Braemar and renamed the ship Villa Vie Odyssey. The 929-guest ship entered service in 1992 and was last owned by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. Prior to that the ship was operated by Cunard, as Cunard Crown Dynasty.

In late April 2024, the 24,344-gross ton Villa Vie Odyssey entered dry dock at a shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where she is undergoing a massive renovation. Upgrades include the addition of state-of-the-art amenities, a business center, a revitalized pool deck, a pickleball court, an observation deck, and a culinary center. All of her 480 staterooms are being refurbished.

Villa Vie Odyssey During Dry Dock (Photo Courtesy: Villa Vie Residences)

The ship also will provide an onboard hospital, pharmacy, and dental services, with any medical costs applied to each cruiser’s onboard account.

The refit is expected to take just under a month, and the ship is slated to exit dry dock on May 21, 2024. Her first world cruise is scheduled to depart from Belfast on May 30, 2024, roughly two weeks later than originally planned.

Villa Vie Odyssey’s maiden world voyage is a 1,301-day cruise that will call at 425 ports in 147 countries on seven continents.

Ship to Provide ‘All of the Comforts of Home’ to Retirees

Describing the onboard experience for retirees as having all of “the comforts of home,” the cruise line points out that residents of the ship will enjoy more than 50 activity groups focused on the culinary arts, fitness, exploration, and more, all while circumnavigating the globe.

Villa Vie Odyssey Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Villa Vie Residences)

“One aspect most people nearing retirement age are concerned about is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of outliving their savings,” said Kathy Villalba, chief operating officer of Villa Vie Residences.

“This program eliminates that concern altogether while offering the ultimate dream: exploring every corner of the world by sea,” added Villalba.

Each of the ship’s world voyages will offer multiple segments. In addition to the Endless Horizons offer to retirees and the world cruise cabin purchase plan, the cruise line has another option for those not able to cruise long-term — a pay-as-you-go deal where cruisers can buy segments from 35 to 120 days.