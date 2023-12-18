Repaired Carnival Ship on the Way Back to Her Homeport

Guests booked on holiday sailings will be thrilled to learn that Carnival Panorama is now on the move, heading south from Victoria, British Columbia on her way back to her homeport of Long Beach, California.

The Vista-class vessel has been out of service since early November 2023, after developing engine trouble that impacted her maximum cruising speed. The emergency repairs have been more complicated than anticipated, but guests will be thrilled that the ship is now ready to welcome guests again.

Carnival Panorama Sailing Home

Satellite tracking data now shows Carnival Panorama sailing south en route to Long Beach, California. The ship’s engine repairs are complete, and while she is only cruising along at 15 knots (17 miles per hour / 28 kilometers per hour) at the moment, there should be no further limitations on her maximum speed.

It is sensible for the cruise line to take it easy on the ship’s southbound journey back to her homeport. Slower speeds are more fuel efficient, and gives the crew the time to ensure all the ship’s systems are fully operational and both staterooms and public areas are ready to welcome guests again.

Furthermore, it may not be possible for the ship to arrive dramatically earlier to Long Beach, depending on berth availability and port operations.

Carnival Panorama Funnel Install (Credit: Carnival)

Port operations and navigational difficulties made the ship’s engine repair more challenging. Due to low bridges across the Columbia River between the Pacific Ocean and the dry dock facilities in Portland, Oregon, the ship had to visit Victoria, British Columbia both before and after her repairs to have her funnel first removed, and then reinstalled so she could clear the bridges.

Carnival Panorama‘s estimated time of arrival to Long Beach is 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Her next sailing begins two days later, on Saturday, December 23.

What to Expect on Her First Sailing

The ship’s return to service is just in time for a much-anticipated Christmas cruise, one guests have been very eager to enjoy for a truly spectacular holiday season.

Carnival Panorama will be decked out in her holiday finest, ready to entertain guests with a wide range of holiday activities, including special-themed trivia and contests, caroling, and seasonal shows only available at this time of year.

The December 23 departure is a 7-night Mexican Riviera itinerary, with visits to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and Cabo San Lucas. The next cruise, departing on December 30, will be equally festive as an 8-night New Year’s sailing that will also include a visit to La Paz.

Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

The 133,500-gross-ton ship is homeported year-round from Long Beach, offering 6-, 7-, and 8-night Mexican Riviera itineraries.

In August 2024, Carnival Panorama is offering two special sailings around a scheduled dry dock in Singapore. The ship will depart Long Beach on August 22 for a one-way Carnival Journeys itinerary from California to Yokohama, Japan, calling on both Alaskan and Japanese ports along the way and arriving in Yokohama on September 10.

After the nearly month-long dry dock is completed, Carnival Panorama will depart Singapore on October 12, visiting amazing and unique destinations in Vietnam, Borneo, the Philippines, Guam, and Hawaii before arriving back in California on November 5 – almost exactly one year after her recent engine difficulties first began.

After returning to California, the ship will resume her Mexican Riviera itineraries at least through April 2026, welcoming 4,008 guests onboard for each sailing if booked at double occupancy, and as many as 5,146 passengers when fully booked.