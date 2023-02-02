Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur Cruise Ship Floats Out

The float-out ceremony was held on January 26 at the Ancona shipyard for Seven Seas Grandeur, the third luxury cruise ship built by Fincantieri for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the luxury line for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for November 2023.

The float-out ceremony is a significant moment in the construction of a new cruise ship as it signifies that the ship’s exterior has been completed and the vessel has touched water for the first time. The float-out ceremony also signals the start of the interior outfitting.

Luxury Onboard Seven Seas Grandeur

The float-out ceremony held last week in Italy for Seven Seas Grandeur marks a significant milestone for one of the most luxurious cruise ships ever constructed.

Orsinja Myshku, head of the Economic Administration and Control Office at Ancona shipyard, acted as godmother and cut a ribbon after a prayer from the shipyard chaplain. The ship was officially floated out when the dry-dock was flooded.

The Seven Seas Grandeur is 55,500 gross tons, accommodating 746 passengers and 542 crew members, with one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios in the industry. The cruise ship is also one of the most expensive cruise ships ever constructed.

The cruise liner boasts a multi-million-dollar art exhibit, including a singular Fabergé Egg. Sarah Fabergé, the great-grandchild of the creator of the renowned jeweled Easter eggs, Peter Carl Fabergé, will host a unique sailing in 2024.

The ship is equipped with the latest environmental protection technologies and sophisticated interiors, with every detail focused on enhancing the guest experience. Regent Seven Seas Cruises engaged the award-winning Studio DADO, specialists in boutique cruising and hospitality interior design, to reimagine the level of luxury on board.

Photo Copyright: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Inaugural Season

The Seven Seas Grandeur will commence her inaugural season on November 18, 2023, cruising 17 voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean and two transatlantic crossings, ranging from 7 to 16 nights in length. Homeports include Miami, Barcelona, Trieste, and Los Angeles.

“While our new ships are always highly anticipated, Seven Seas Grandeur has proven to be so popular we had to create an additional sailing for her inaugural season,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“The incredible reception for Seven Seas Grandeur is a testament not only to the strong demand for luxury cruising but also to Regent’s position as the leader in this space with every luxury included, unmatched hospitality, and unrivaled space at sea. We are excited and immensely proud to welcome guests on board Seven Seas Grandeur later this year.”

While the float-out ceremony for Seven Seas Grandeur marks the next important milestone in the ship’s construction, following the keel laying ceremony in July 2022, final-stage construction will now focus on completing the ship’s interior.

Regent Seven Seas recently revealed details about the ship’s interior spaces, including its 15 suite categories, with the ship’s largest being the 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite, which comes with an in-suite spa and a price tag of $11,000 per night. While this might seem excessive, the interest in Regent Seven Seas cruises is evident.