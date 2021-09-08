Regent Seven Seas Restarts Sailings After 18 Month Pause

Fans worldwide will be overjoyed by the news that one of the most luxurious cruise lines in the world, Regent Seven Seas, has resumed operations. After Seven Seas Splendor welcomed the first guests onboard the vessel set sail from the port of Southampton in Southern England.

Amongst the lucky ones that board the ship at the new Cruise Terminal in Southampton are various travel agents, media, partners, and a small group of guests. Regent is treating the current voyage as a shakedown cruise, the first time a Regent ship sails with guests onboard in 18 months.

Seven Seas Splendor Finally Sails

Quite a few companies were caught out last year when new ships were launched and quickly taken out of service again when the pandemic broke out. Seven Seas Splendor was christened last year at the end of February in an elaborate ceremony that involved the singer Seal and model and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley who served as godmother to the ship.

Now, 18 months later, she can finally do what she was designed to do; sail with guests around some of the most beautiful destinations in complete luxury.

Her first voyage out, which has a limited capacity crowd of partners, media, travel agents, and a small and select group of guests on board, will sail around the British Isles for four days, calling at Falmouth, Cornwall, and Portland, Dorset.

Seven Seas Splendor will be welcoming the first group of guests on board later this week when the ship sails on her first revenue cruise on September 11, on an 11-night voyage cruising to Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland. After that, she will be heading to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean for the winter.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

The Most Expensive Ship Ever Built

Seven Seas Splendor is the most expensive luxury cruise ship ever to be constructed. During her construction Regent Seven Seas spared no cost. From start to finish, it cost the company $600 million to build the ship, which means the ship cost $800,000 per bed.

Where did all this money go? Think crystal chandeliers, artwork by Picasso and Joan Miro, but the highlight of the ship is the 4,443 square feet Regent Suite. The suite has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living room, a separate dining area, a $250,000 grand Steinway piano, and more than 1000 square feet of balcony space to top it off. The cost per night is roughly $11.000 per night.

Seven Seas Splendor is also slated to star in the popular UK tv-series, “The World’s Most Luxurious Cruise Ship” on Channel 5, which follows guests, officers, and crew on the daily happenings onboard the vessel.

All Regent Seven Seas Ships Restart Plans

Regent currently has five ships, which will all be restarting operations in the next five months.

Seven Seas Explorer will sail on October 16, 2021, from Venice, Italy. This enables the vessel to complete two cruises scheduled previously for the ship in the Mediterranean before she heads to the Caribbean.

Photo Credit: Regen Seven Seas Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner will be completing her dry-dock, followed by the vessel sailing from Miami to San Francisco on December 18. The ship departs on her world cruise on January 5, which will be watched by many in the industry as a benchmark for international cruise ship travel.

Seven Seas Navigator will return after the New Year on January 6 in Miami, from where she will be sailing a Caribbean itinerary, including round-trip Barbados voyages.

Last but not least, February 15 will see the return of Seven Seas Voyager. She will sail five new itineraries in the Mediterranean, followed by her previously published itinerary in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

As with all cruise lines in the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, all guests must be fully vaccinated 14 days before the ship sails, and the cruise line will test guests before they can board the ship.