Regent Seven Seas Details Comeback Plans

The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet, as Regent Seven Seas likes to call its fleet of five vessels, will all return to sailing by February 2022. The cruise line has released details on how it plans to start its operations in a staggered manner.

Seven Seas Splendor will be the first vessel to start operations in September of this year. Seven Seas Voyager will return on February 15, 2022, just in time for the cruise line’s 30th-anniversary celebrations. As part of the comeback, 17 new voyages in Europe and the Caribbean have been scheduled for Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Voyager.

Staggered Return Will Enable a Luxury Experience

The staggered return to cruising will enable Regent Seven Seas to offer guests the experiences onboard which they are used to from the ultra-luxury operator. It will also allow the cruise line to build up resources like crew and provisions slowly and carefully while bringing vessels out of layup.

Jason Montague, president and CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises:

“We thought carefully about how, when, and where reuniting the entire Regent family would enable us to consistently deliver an unrivaled experience with every luxury included, as well as provide exceptional destination explorations. We are incredibly excited that all five of our ships will be back on the ocean by early 2022, the year of our 30th anniversary. The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet is ready to return, and our crew will be there eagerly waiting to welcome all our guests back onboard once again.”

Although overall it is excellent news that the cruise line has now detailed its plans to return to sailing, it also means that several cruises have been impacted and will necessarily be canceled.

The cruise line has canceled all sailings up to each ships’ respective restart date. Guests with impacted bookings will be contacted directly or via their Travel Advisor.

Jason Montague:

“We truly sympathize with those guests who have had their much anticipated and deserved cruise experience canceled. We do hope however that travelers impacted by these changes can find a new reason to sail with us on our newly created cruises in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.”

When Will Regent Seven Seas Ships Resume Sailing?

Regent Seven Seas has scheduled its return to sailing in a staggered manner. The first vessel, Seven Seas Splendor, will start sailing this September in the UK, while the last vessel to resume will be Seven Seas Voyager on February 15. Below are the detailed restart plans for each vessel:

Seven Seas Splendor

Regent Seven Seas’ newest ship, the 2020 launched Seven Seas Splendor, will see its inaugural season start in the UK on September 11 of this year. Sailing from Southampton, England, the vessel will circumnavigate the UK and stop in Ireland, with ports of call in Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Belfast, Dublin, Ireland; Liverpool, Waterford, Ireland; and more.

Seven Seas Explorer

October 16 will see the return of Seven Seas Explorer. The vessel will sail two voyages in the Mediterranean from Venice, Italy, before heading over to Miami for two previously scheduled Caribbean voyages. After that, the ship will embark on eight new sailings in the Caribbean.

Seven Seas Mariner

It’s a dry-dock first for Seven Seas Mariner before returning to her originally scheduled itinerary on December 18. She will sail from Miami to San Francisco, where the vessel will start sailing on its hugely popular World Cruise on January 5, 2022.

Seven Seas Navigator

Seven Seas Navigator’s return will be on January 6, 2022, from Miami, Florida. The vessel will sail on her previously scheduled 2022 Southern Caribbean winter sailings, including multiple round-trip Barbados voyages.

Seven Seas Voyager

The last of the Regent ships to make its return, Seven Seas Voyager, will sail on five new Mediterranean voyages, with the first one being from Barcelona, Spain, on February 15, 2022. The ship will resume its regular schedule in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe from April 15, 2022.