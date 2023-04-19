Regent Seven Seas Cruises Details 2025-26 Grand Voyages

Ultra-luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has announced five new Grand Voyages as part of the line’s 2025-2026 cruise collection. Four ships will cruise around the globe, sailing to nearly 200 ports on itineraries ranging up to 117 nights.

Grand Voyages Bookings to Open May 3

Regent Seven Seas Cruises had detailed five new itineraries that will comprise the line’s Grand Voyages in 2025 and 2026. Four of its luxury ships will visit destinations in the Arctic, Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and North America, calling at a total of 194 ports.

Bookings for the new Grand Voyages will officially open on May 3, 2023, but guests can register their interest starting April 19.

The 700-guest Seven Seas Mariner will operator two of the Grand Voyage cruises, back to back. Departing New York on July 10, 2025, the “Grand Arctic Adventure” calls at several New England ports before heading to Iceland, Greenland, the UK, and the Norwegian fjords, among other destinations.

The first of the sailings, an 83-night cruise, offers overnights in destinations such as Reykjavik, Oslo, and Amsterdam.

Guests have the option of remaining onboard for an additional 34 nights, for a total 117-night voyage as the ship operates her “Grand Cultural Quest” cruise, calling in Scandinavian and other European countries, plus Egypt and Israel, among others.

Sydney (Photo Credit: James Arnold / Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Africa and the Middle East are among the destination highlights of the 84-night “Grand Continental Sojourn,” operated by the 490-guest Seven Seas Navigator.

Cruising from Barcelona to Sydney on October 31, 2025, the ship will call at Morocco and the Canary Islands, then cruise to Cape Town via the west coast of Africa. Other destinations on the itinerary include Oman, Qatar, India, and Sri Lanka before the ship arrives in Australia.

Seven Seas Explorer will sail the 61-night “Grand Asia Exploration” cruise, departing on January 12, 2026 from Auckland to Tokyo. The 750-guest ship will call at ports in New Zealand and Australia before cruising to Bali, Singapore, the Philippines, and Japan. The ship will overnight in several ports, including Melbourne, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai, and Osaka.

Istanbul (Photo Credit: James Arnold / Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

The line’s “Indian Ocean Odyssey” cruise is a 64-night voyage from Mauritius to Rome, with calls in Africa, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean. Seven Seas Voyager will first sail to southeast Africa then head north to Arabia, through the Suez Canal and into the Mediterranean, where she will call in Greece and Italy.

The 708-guest ship will overnight in Tanzania, South Africa, the Seychelles, and Egypt along the way.

Seven Seas Voyager (Photo Credit: James Arnold / Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

“These five new voyages appeal to those who desire longer more immersive experiences, with itineraries ranging from 61 to 117 nights of unforgettable experiences across the world,” said Andrea DeMarco, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ President.

“Our guests will enjoy unmatched personalized service, impeccable hospitality, and the comfort of our all-suite, all-balcony accommodations.”

New-Build Set to Enter Service in Late 2023

In addition to the four ships sailing Grand Voyages, the line also operates the 750-guest Seven Seas Splendor and has a new ship under construction, the 746-guest Seven Seas Grandeur.

The new-build is due to enter service in November 2023, and earlier this year marked her float-out ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The float-out signals that the ship’s exterior has been completed and the vessel has touched water for the first time.

Interior outfitting is now under way, and sea trials will follow later this year before the ship is delivered to the cruise line.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises earlier this year announced its 2026 world cruise, its longest to date at 154 nights, aboard Seven Seas Mariner. Sailing roundtrip from Miami on January 10, 2026, the cruise will visit six continents, cross three oceans, and call at 77 ports. Destination highlights will include French Polynesia, Australia, Namibia, Bali, South Africa, and Madagascar.