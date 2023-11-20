Princess Cruises Unwraps Details on Holiday Sailings

Princess Cruises has unveiled a variety of holiday treats, activities, and more that guests will be able to enjoy aboard all of the line’s holiday sailings this year. These new festive experiences are sure to make every holiday cruise joyful for every passenger.

Merry Experiences Aboard Princess Cruises

Many families plan holiday vacations to get away from the stress of preparation, decoration, cleanup, and overall craziness of the season, and a cruise can be an amazing option. Princess Cruises is pulling out all the bows, wrap, tinsel, garland, carols, treats, and more for fantastic holiday sailings.

“Princess truly delivers a holiday spectacular, creating a warm atmosphere that feels like the perfect home away from home for our guests to simply relax and take in all of the distinctive moments of the season, without the stress of entertaining,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage, Princess Cruises.

“From new specialty cocktails or warm cocoa to holiday favorite movies and even a tree lighting ceremony with falling snow, it’s easy to get into the holiday spirit at sea with Princess.”

Holiday Food and Drink

Holidays are filled with special treats and seasonal tastes that make every day extra tasty, and Princess Cruises is offering all the best of holiday food and drink for guests to indulge.

The cruise line’s signature holiday menus include a five-course Thanksgiving feast, traditional Hanukkah foods, special Christmas dishes from around the world, and elegant options for a New Year’s Gala. Princess Cruises Chief Culinary Officer Rudi Sodamin has led the Princess Cruises’ team to curate these specially designed menus, ensuring great pairings and excellent tastes.

To toast the season with an extra sip of holiday cheer, guests can enjoy a range of new drinks featuring seasonal flavors. The “Autumn Elixir” is a warm and spicy blend of Grey Goose, St Germain, orange and apple juice, and sugar syrup, garnished with pomegranate and thyme for both taste and colorful holiday flair.

The new “I Love this Martini” menu, crafted in partnership with Diageo and Filthy® Premium Mixers & Garnishes, is now available across the fleet.

For passengers crazy for all things pumpkin spice, take a sip of the “Pumpkin Spice Martini” with Elyx vodka, Bacardi spiced rum, pumpkin puree, and sugar and pumpkin spice syrups. The garnish is a rim of graham cracker and cinnamon.

The “Charm With Pecan” is another autumn-flavored cocktail with Zacapa rum, Crème de cacao dark, Kahlua, and cream, garnished with crushed pecan and star anise for warm spiciness.

Finally, guests can get into the spirit of the season with “The Jingle” – a festive blend of Grey Goose White Peach and Rosemary Vodka, Kahlua, pomegranate syrup, fresh lemon juice, cranberry juice, and ginger beer, garnished with cranberries and marshmallows.

Princess Cruises is also introducing the “I Love This Martini” menu fleetwide in partnership with Diageo and Filthy Premium Mixers & Garnishes, as well as a new partnership with The Macklowe Whiskey, a luxurious American single malt whiskey, for various drinks.

For a more traditionally nostalgic drink, don’t miss the hot cocoa offered during various holiday activities!

Fun Holiday Activities for All Ages

Guests will have a variety of fun holiday activities to enjoy on every sailing, from crazy contests to solemn services.

To begin the season, the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony will be held on every holiday cruise, turning on the tree lights amidst snow machines while hot chocolate, mulled wine, and eggnog are served to toast the season.

The Holiday Wishes Variety Show is suitable for everyone, and all guests can join in the Ugly Holiday Sweater Competition. For an even more competitive event, try the Family Gingerbread House Making Competition, which will be judged by each ship’s Executive Chef, Pastry Chef, Captain, and Entertainment Director.

Christmas on Princess Cruises

For more solemn events evoking the majesty of the season, the Hanukkah Services and Menorah lighting, along with Interdenominational Church Services, will offer fellowship to everyone.

Guests can relax with holiday movie nights, featuring classic favorites like “Elf” “A Christmas Story” and “The Grinch” or join in with holiday caroling in the Piazza. A reading of the classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas” will be offered, and Santa will visit every ship loaded with gifts to share.

Read Also: What to Expect on a Christmas Cruise

For guests sailing over the New Year, all Princess Cruises will ring in 2024 with a Gala Dinner offered in the Main Dining Rooms, followed by an energetic countdown party in the Piazza, complete with a champagne toast.

Holiday Sailings Still Available

Guests can enjoy all these holiday offerings and more, including all of Princess Cruises’ year-round amenities, on a variety of seasonal sailings. Diamond Princess is offering a 15-night Southeast Asia and Japan cruise departing Yokohama on December 1, while Discovery Princess is bringing guests on a 15-night Hawaiian Islands adventure departing California on December 4.

Photo Credit: Anutr Yossundara / Shutterstock.com

Guests on Regal Princess will enjoy festive flair while visiting Mexico and other Western Caribbean ports on a 7-night sailing departing Galveston on December 10, while that same day Caribbean Princess is setting sail on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean voyage from Fort Lauderdale. The next sailing of Caribbean Princess is a 10-night Eastern Caribbean holiday departing December 17.

The much-loved Ruby Princess is sailing a 10-day Panama Canal cruise with Costa Rica departing Fort Lauderdale on December 20, while Crown Princess will offer tropical vibes on a 16-night Hawaiian Islands Holiday leaving San Francisco December 22.

Finally, Sky Princess – one of the largest ships in the fleet – is offering a classic 7-night Western Caribbean holiday departing Fort Lauderdale on December 23.

No matter where passengers may set sail with Princess Cruises this holiday season, they will be cruising with festive flair for a truly unforgettable holiday vacation.